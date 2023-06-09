The fourth part of the “Asu mare” saga, starring Carlos Alcantara, achieved a very important achievement four months after its premiere. It turns out that “Asu mare: friends”, film with which Alcántara debuted as a director, is the most viewed film by Peruvians in Netflix, surpassing other films such as “Blood and gold”, “Tin & Tina” and “2 hearts”.

The film starring Andres Salas (‘The Coolie’), Franco Cabrera (‘Lettuce’), Emilram Cossio (‘Bean’) and Miguel Vergara (‘El Chato’) narrates the experiences of the best childhood friends of ‘Cachín’ (Carlos Alcántara). These characters appear in previous installments, but this time they were given the opportunity to shine on the big screen.

The latest film in the “Asu mare” saga tells the experiences of Carlos Alcántara’s childhood friends. Photo: Tondero

Not spared from criticism

“Asu mare: friends” was released in February of this year and, at the time, received a lot of criticism from connoisseurs of the seventh art, who did not hesitate to highlight the large number of advertising mentions during the film, in addition to the low quality of the script and the exaggerated use of profanity.

The public also criticized Alcántara’s words made on the day of its premiere. With them, he pointed out that he had not studied directing and that, to make the film, he had to watch tutorials. This statement caused many to doubt the quality of its content, especially on social networks, in which they stated that they would not go to the cinema to see the film and that they would wait for it to be on a streaming platform.

It triumphed on Netflix against all odds

And, apparently, this was the case, since on Netflix it is the film most watched by Peruvians, who ignored the harsh criticism and decided to forge their own opinion about Carlos Alcántara’s first own film, which has already indicated his wish to be able to continue his career as a director. Will there be more “Asu mare” sequels coming? Only time will tell.