“The friends”a spin-off of “Asu mare”, will be released soon, but it may be the last product related to the saga.

Carlos Alcantara returns to theaters, this time as director of “Asu mare: the friends”, spin-off of the main saga. In this new production, the story no longer talks about the life of ‘Cachín’, but focuses on the companions of the protagonist. But will there be more installments of the original franchise? According to the artist, this is a closed phase and there is little chance that it will be revived.

“I can calmly say that the trilogy is ‘Asu mare’ 1, 2 and 3. This is a spin-off (‘Friends’). Here it is. (…) I think we have the ability to invent something, reinvent ourselves and start a new project, ”he commented during the preview, in which La República was present as a guest media. VIDEO: Rosario Rojas / URPI – LR