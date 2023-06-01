“Asu mare: friends” will be available on Netflix. The spin-off of the grossing Peruvian film “Asu Mare” It will be added to the catalog of this streaming platform from June, just four months after its premiere in movie theaters. The film directed by Carlos Alcantara brings back to the screens a great cast of actors made up of Franco Cabrera, Emilram Cossío, Andrés Salas and Miguel Vergara. Find out what the release date of this film sequel is.

YOU CAN SEE: Ricardo Bedoya criticizes the controversial “Asu mare 4”: “Absolutely failed film”

“Asu mare: friends”: when does it premiere on Netflix?

“Asu mare: friends” will be available on Netflix from this friday june 2. This is the only film in the “Asu Mare” trilogy that can be seen nationwide because the previous ones have already been withdrawn from the streaming platform.

YOU CAN SEE: “‘Asu mare 4’ killed Peruvian cinema”: youtubers criticize Carlos Alcántara’s ‘friends’

“Asu Mare: Friends” will premiere on Netflix. Photo: capture Netflix

What is “Asu mare: Friends” about?

The spin-off of the “Asu mare” trilogy focuses on the story of the friends of ‘Cachín’, starring Carlos Alcántara. El ‘Culi’ (Andrés Salas), ‘Lechuga’ (Franco Cabrera), ‘Poroto’ (Emilram Cossío) and ‘Chato’ (Miguel Vergara) will have to put their culinary skills to the test to get their restaurant ‘Asu mare’ up and running. . Likewise, they will have to overcome the difficult economic situation that each one of them is experiencing and the appearance of new characters that will try to boycott their big dreams.

This sequel to the third “Asu mare” film is directed by Carlos Alcántara and was a national box office hit.

#quotAsu #mare #friendsquot #Netflix #release #date #platform