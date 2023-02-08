Tondero’s film reaches Peruvian theaters. He knows more details about the tape of the 4 best friends of ‘Cachín’.

“Asu mare!returns, but this time under the direction of Carlos Alcantara. The Peruvian comedian brings together ‘Lechuga’, ‘Culi’, ‘Chato’ and ‘Poroto’ in “Asu mare! The friends“, Tondero’s film that culminates with the sequel. After the release of the first feature film in 2013, which told the adventures of Alcántara, showing his childhood in the neighborhood unit of Mirones, his anecdotes of youth and his relationship with his mother Isabel Vilar, fans will be able to enjoy the film this week.

When does “Asu mare!” 4?

The fourth installment ofAsu mare” arrives in Peruvian theaters this Thursday, February 9. The spin-off will feature the participation of artists, influencers, comedians and politicians.

Will Ricardo Mendoza appear in “¡Asu mare!” 4?

The driver of “talking shit”, who gave life to ‘Tarrón’, will not appear in the spin-off of “Asu mare”. In accordance with Ricardo Mendozathey decided to do without it due to the controversies that were generated by their comments, in 2022. However, when Carlos Alcantara was consulted about these statements, he pointed out that it was his nephew who left them hanging.

What is “Asu mare! The friends”?

On this occasion, Carlos’ four friends will face funny situations due to an inheritance that will put them to the test. Other characters will try to prevent one of his biggest projects: opening a new restaurant called Asu Mare.

In which theaters will the film be available?

The fourth film in the franchise tondero arrives at Cineplanet, Cinemark, Cinépolis and Cine Star. You can check the schedules on their pages.

“Asu mare! Friends”: full cast

‘Lettuce’ / Franco Cabrera

The ‘Coolie’ / Andrés Salas

‘Beans’ / Emilram Cossío

The ‘Chato’ / Miguel Vergara

Sandro Calderón, Fiorella Luna, Ximena Palomino, Susel Paredes, Mónica Cabrejos and Josi Martínez also join the cast.