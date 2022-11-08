A few weeks after the start of filming was confirmed, “Asu mare 4″ has presented its first official teaser, in which we see the return of beloved characters and the entry of new faces into the saga. As Tondero has confirmed, the film, this time directed by Carlos Alcántara, will focus on telling the story of the friends of ‘Cachín’. Check out the full trailer below.

What will “Asu mare 4″ be about?

“We will see ‘Culi’, ‘Lechuga’, ‘Chato’ and ‘Poroto’ together again, who will star in this spin-off of ‘¡Asu mare!’ about friendship, where this group of friends will have fun adventures and setbacks to carry out a business”, indicates the official synopsis shared by Tondero.

There is no specific theatrical release date yet.

Ricardo Mendoza will not appear in “Asu mare 4”. Photo: composition/ YouTube capture/ Tondero

“Asu mare 4″ – cast

For now, it is known that “Asu mare 4” will star Andrés Salas, Franco Cabrera, Emilram Cossio and Miguel Vergara. This is because this new installment of the saga is more of a spin-off than a sequel and its story will focus on the friends of ‘Cachín’. In that sense, there is no more light on who will make up the cast of secondary actors, beyond the confirmed presence of Congresswoman Susel Paredes.

In fact, Alcántara will not have a stellar performance, much less does he plan to come out as a recurring character. This was made clear when he was interviewed by a local media.

“I plan to show up to have a little fun, but no one will know it’s me, although cool if someone recognizes me. When directing this film, I am going to have to be in my head in everything, more than ever, it would be difficult to direct and act”, expressed the artist.