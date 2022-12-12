“Asu mare!” 4 It will be the first film directed by Carlos Alcántara and destined to save the Peruvian saga that has made thousands laugh since 2013. To the surprise of the fans, this fourth installment will not feature Cachin but his friends as the new protagonists.

Many doubt that the tape will have the same success as the first ones, but the new official trailer showed that the characters have enough charisma to carry the new adventure that will even involve national politics and will be supported by nostalgia.

What is the movie about?

The fourth installment of “Asu mare” is a spin-off and not a sequel. It will show us how lifelong friends decide to move to an abandoned house where they played as children. They decide to open a restaurant, but a mayoral candidate wants that space as a new campaign center.

Now they must show that they have the talent to get their business off the ground, despite their rookie mistakes in organizing the business and the obstacles put up by their new political enemy.

“Asu mare 4” already has a theatrical release date. Photo: Tondero

When it premieres?

Production began filming the film on September 11 and ended on October 9. After several weeks of uncertainty, it was announced that it will hit theaters on February 9, 2023.