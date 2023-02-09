‘Tarrón’ does not appear in “Asu mare! Friends”, the film directed by Carlos Alcantara. who replaces Ricardo Mendoza and his character?

“Asu mare! The Friends” It reached theaters in Peru and the controversy between Ricardo Mendoza and Carlos Alcántara is still a topic that worries fans of the Peruvian film. As the public remembers, the driver of “Talking nonsense” does not appear in the spin-off directed by the popular ‘Cachin’, so his character of ‘Tarrón’ had to be replaced by another within the fiction. This is how the actor Emilram Cossío became part of the production under the skin of one of the members of the group made up of Franco Cabrera, Andrés Salas and Miguel Vergara. Who is the new character of the comedy film?

Who replaces ‘Tarrón’ in “Asu Mare 4”?

After the absence of Ricardo Mendoza in “Asu mare! Los amigos”, the production decided to hire Emilram Cossío, a Peruvian actor remembered for his work in television series and films such as “Mystery”, “Sea Wolves”, “With you captain”, “Don’t tell anyone”, “The final hour”, “Eleven males 2” and others more.

Emilram Cossío plays Poroto in "Asu Mare! The friends". Photo: Tondero

In the film, Cossío plays the character nicknamed ‘Poroto’, one of the members of ‘Cachin’s’ group of friends, which is made up of Franco Cabrera as ‘Lechuga’, Andrés Salas as ‘El Culi’ and Miguel Vergara as ‘The Chato’.

Why doesn’t Ricardo Mendoza appear in “Asu mare 4”?

The reason why ‘Tarrón’ does not appear in “Asu mare 4” was revealed by Ricardo Mendoza himself, who pointed out the following on the YouTube channel Complétala: “I was going to act in that four (fourth film)What’s more, I was going to be the protagonist, but recent events have made them want to do without me and, logically, I want to do without them.

Carlos Alcántara tells the whole truth about the departure of Ricardo Mendoza from “Asu mare”. Photo: GLR

Likewise, Mendoza pointed out that there was a meeting in between in which they “put a flower” in it and he was told that the production was going to take a different “another route”. “That’s good! Because I’m taking another route where they can’t pay me the money that I need”, explained the comedian.