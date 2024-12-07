The population of the Valencian Community is the one that starts first and the one that consumes the most alcohol in all of Spain, followed by that of Aragon and Asturies, while Extremadura is, by far, the community that has the most regular tobacco smokers and cannabis consumers. .

This is clear from the Survey on Alcohol and Other Drugs in Spain (Ages 2024), which was presented this week by the Government Delegation for the National Plan on Drugs, and which maintains alcohol, tobacco and cannabis as the three preferred psychoactive substances. by the Spanish.

The greatest x-ray of the evolution of drug consumption in our country hardly reveals any changes in the case of alcohol, which continues to occupy first place with a stable prevalence, but it does reveal changes in the case of tobacco, which has fallen to its lowest in 30 years. while cannabis is the only consumption that has increased.

There are notable differences by sex – they present higher figures in all the substances analyzed in this study, except hypnosedatives – but also by communities.

Castilla y León, leader in drunkenness

Three quarters of the population aged 15 to 64 years (76.5%) have drunk in the last year, 63.5% in the last 30 days and 10.5% have done so daily.

The first contact with alcohol occurs on average at 16.4 years of age, but in the Valencian Community it occurs at 15.7, in Navarra at 15.8 and in Asturias and Cantabria at 15.9; Meanwhile, in Melilla it is delayed at 17.7, in Ceuta at 16.9 and in Madrid at 16.8.

From there, the percentage of the population that has tried this substance at some point in their life exceeds 90% in all the autonomous communities, except in Andalusia (88.9%), the two autonomous cities (63.9% in Melilla and 73 .1%) due to the “strong influence” of Muslim culture, and Navarra (89.9%). In the first positions, the Asturian (97.5%) and the Valencian (97%).

In the last year, 89.1% of Valencians have drunk, and they are followed by those from Aragon and Asturias (83% and 82.9%, respectively); At the other extreme, beyond Ceuta and Melilla, is Andalusia (69%).

Valencians also lead frequent consumption, so that 76.8% have drunk in the last month compared to 56.9% of Andalusians.

However, the Valencian Community registers one of the lowest numbers of drunkenness in the last 12 months (11.9%), only surpassed by Madrid (9.3%).

It is the population of Castilla y León that has experienced the most acute alcohol poisoning in the last year (26.4%), 12 points more than the national average, which is 14.3%, followed by that of the Basque Country (23 .8%).

Castilla-La Mancha, the most premature with cannabis

In 2024, two-thirds of citizens (66.6%) have smoked at some time, 36.8% in the last year, 33.9% in the last month and 25.8% daily. These are the lowest figures since there are records.

The average age of starting smoking is 16.6 years, but this range goes from 15.8 years in Extremadura to 17.3 years in Melilla or 17 in Madrid.

Among those who have ever smoked, the communities with the highest percentages are Asturias (81%) and the Valencian Community (78%).

But if we look at frequent consumption, the one with the highest prevalence is, by far, Extremadura: 48.8% of its inhabitants have smoked in the last month and 41.7% do so every day, more than double than in Cantabria (18.5%) or Navarra (19.7%).

Similarly, Extremadura is, “by far,” the community that has had the most cannabis users in the last year (23.1%) and almost doubles the national average, which is 12.6%. This is followed by the Canary Islands (16.1%) and Aragon (15.6%), while the lowest figures are presented by Madrid (9.7%) and Andalusia (10%), in addition to the autonomous cities.

The initiation of the most consumed illegal drug in Spain occurs at 18.4 years of age, but where it occurs at an earlier age is in Castilla-La Mancha (17.7) and Extremadura (17.9). In the Balearic Islands and Castilla y León they wait at 19.