“Prostitution is not the trade, but the oldest exploitation in the world.” they say it from aprampone of the associations that have collaborated in the elaboration of the Asturian Strategy for the Abolition of Prostitution and Trafficking for Sexual Exploitation. This pioneering measure in Spain will be launched with the preparation of a study to find out the reality of the community and define the legal framework, looking for a way to, within the regional powers, put an end to all forms of pimping and impose sanctions on the clients. “We propose a path with the three Ps: prevention, protection and persecution”, says the general director of Equality of the Asturian Government, Nuria Varela. The strategy has a “victim-centric” approach: “What we are concerned about is preventing, that there are no victims and that when there are, they obtain comprehensive reparation.”

The strategy is crafted from an abolitionist perspective. “It intends to end the slavery of women in the 21st century and pursue all kinds of violence against them,” says Varela. “It aspires to be abolitionist from a transversal and multidisciplinary perspective and its objectives are the detection and identification of cases of trafficking, the persecution of the trafficker or pimp and the imposition of sanctions on clients.” At the moment, work has been put on paper that will have a long way to go before determining the specific actions that can be carried out, the measures that can be applied and what capacity the regional government will have to establish, for example, fines.

The first step for the development of the strategy will be the elaboration of a diagnostic study of prostitution, trafficking and sexual exploitation in Asturias, to know the map of these practices, with distribution by geographical areas and areas. Data relating to the victims will also be collected, not only to obtain information on their psychosocial circumstances but also to investigate their needs and the main difficulties they face in leaving prostitution.

From Apramp, next to the Amaranta Foundation and Doctors of the World, remember that although the customer profile continues to be varied, that of women has changed and now foreigners predominate. In 2021, the last date with recorded data, this association assisted 557 women who were victims of sexual exploitation, although it is estimated that the people who suffer from it are many more.

The Asturian initiative represents unprecedented political support for Médicos del Mundo to put an end to prostitution and sexual exploitation. “This strategy puts women in this situation in Asturias at the center, and puts a series of actions and public policies at their service to help them overcome the barriers they must face and that facilitate viable, fair solutions. and worthy of prostitution”, says Carmen Natal, president of this NGO in Asturias.

Review of premises licenses

The Asturian strategy proposes 48 measures, including the design of a comprehensive public intervention model that also includes minors and victims in conditions of greater vulnerability, such as women with physical or mental disabilities. , migrants or affected by health problems or addictions. “Normally, the situations in violence are very diverse and in trafficking and prostitution, even more complicated. That path now runs through digital media and flats more than in stores. And that is the starting point”, explains Nuria Varela.

The initiative proposes to review the municipal and regional administrative licenses of the premises and compliance with current regulations in their activity, in order to avoid promoting sexual exploitation. It also urges the central government to develop the approach and access to private spaces where women who could be victims of exploitation are found in contact flats or private homes.

For Médicos del Mundo, the public intervention model proposed by the Asturian strategy represents “advance by the regional Administration”, which “assumes actions that until now were carried out exclusively by social entities”. “For an organization like ours, which has been supporting women in prostitution for 30 years, it represents a great milestone in Asturias due to its comprehensive approach, involving different administrations and public actors, such as justice, education, health or social welfare”, point from the NGO.

Scholarships for socio-educational reintegration

The strategy has generated rejection among women’s organizations that claim to practice prostitution voluntarily. They warn that the Asturian government’s plan is nothing more than a document that pursues something impossible. “And what are they going to do with the 250,000 women who carry out these practices in Spain and those who are going to leave without work? Many people do not want to leave prostitution, but a regularization”, they point out from the Association of Sex Professionals (Aprosex) and the Organization of Sex Workers (OTHER).

These groups defend that a woman who decides to engage in prostitution cannot be equated with one who is in a situation of trafficking. For the latter, they propose that they be recognized as victims and ask that a law be created to protect them and to ensure their access to social housing, papers and training.

Esther Rodríguez, Apramp’s Asturian coordinator, argues that the decision to engage in prostitution “is never completely free”: “It is conditioned by different economic, social, vital aspects… If there was no need, they would not resort to that money that is fast, but not easy. One of the points that incorporates the strategy for the abolition of prostitution in the Principality of Asturias consists precisely in the promotion of scholarships that allow the socio-educational reintegration of the victims.

