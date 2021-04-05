A 55-year-old woman is admitted to the Álvarez-Buylla hospital in Mieres (Asturias) after having suffered a cerebral thrombosis. Had been recently vaccinated with AstraZenecaTherefore, the Health Council of the Principality is studying whether there is a relationship between the two circumstances.

The patient is “stable” and with a “good evolution”, as sources from Health have transferred to this newspaper. However, his case is being analyzed by the health authorities. A scan was performed that showed that the affected woman has a good clinical evolution and the same sources insist that she is still the relationship between vaccination is nothing more than a suspicion with AstraZeneca and this case of cerebral thrombosis.

The pharmacovigilance unit will be in charge this Monday of studying whether or not there is a relationship between this vaccine and the patient’s ailment. Neurology experts consulted by this newspaper explain that there are much difference between an arterial thrombus and without platelets and one venous and with platelet penia, which are what the vaccine causes. Along these lines, they point out that a thrombosis in a 55-year-old person is more likely to be related to high blood pressure or a cardiac arrhythmia than with a cerebral venous thrombosis generated by the inoculation of a vaccine.

The AstraZeneca vaccine has been immersed in controversy since before reaching the population. Germany limited its application to those over 60 years, after registering about forty cases of thrombosis in cerebral veins suffered by patients who had received this vaccine, mainly women.

I study German



The transfusion specialist at the University of Greifswald, Andreas Greinacher, who has studied these cases in depth, claims to have found the cause of the thrombosis in an immune reaction. According to their conclusions, after the administration of the vaccine, the reaction of the antibodies results in a significant alteration of the blood platelet supply, which in turn leads to thrombi are more likely to occur.

Still, the chance of thrombi occurring is “really low” and “once the problem is identified, we know how to treat it,” says Greinacher. The treatment is based on antibodies nonspecific from blood donors, immunoglobulins, which would dissolve clots, as in normal cases of thrombi.