Asturias Forum asks for the repetition of the trial that acquitted former Minister Álvarez-Cascos for diverting party funds

Forum Asturias, the Regionalist Party that founded former Minister Francisco Álvarez-Cascos in 2011 with former PP militants, has taken to adopt the decision and has thought it a lot, but finally has agreed to appeal in appeal the sentence of the Provincial Audience of Asturias who, last February, acquitted the former government president of the government and former president of the principality of a continuous crime of undue appropriation.

Helmers alleges to the judge who loaded for forum meals and family events “because the family image is an asset”

The party charged the Gijon expolitic to improper use of the party for personal expenses, his family and his closest environment, among those listed from a bed or curtains to the entrance to museums, tennis parties, shoes, lunches, the renewal of his fishing license, trips, bird tickets and stays in hotels for activities outside their political activity.

Witnesses related to Álvarez-Cascos

However, the magistrates of the Third Section of the Provincial Court of Asturias granted greater credibility to the declaration of witnesses related to Álvarez-Cascos who were part of their then board of directors, including the exidipual Pelayo Roces, who held in the oral hearing that they had accessed the requests that the former president had imposed as conditions for his return to the active policy to try to access the presidency of the principle.

Among other requirements, he had claimed to maintain their income level – which was around 90,000 to 100,000 euros annually – and that could continue to reconcile their family life with work making visits to their children who resided outside the Principality.

The court estimated that this agreement was “reasonably understandable to motivate the person sought to lead the political project that was launched”, thus giving more truth to the statements of witnesses that they considered that they were “highlighted in the genesis and subsequent action of the party”, such as Isidro Martínez Oblanca, Pedro Leal, Javier Canal, José Ramón Campo and Pelayo Roces.

Conditions agreed in a Gijón cider house

Conditions, sealed in a Sidrería de Gijón, and that were unknown to the current direction of the party, chaired by the mayor of Gijón, Carmen Moriyón, who denounced the facts before the Prosecutor’s Office and ratified the version of the content of the complaint filed against Álvarez-Cascos for the alleged diversion of funds during the trial, developed over six sessions.

The general secretary and deputy of Forum Asturias, Adrián Pumares, has confirmed to Eldiario.es Asturias that the party has decided to adhere to the appeal filed by the Prosecutor’s Office to annul the sentence and repeat the trial with the composition of a new court.

The lawyer Luis Llanes, who exercised the private accusation in the trial, will assume again the representation of the party with the accession to the appeal of the Prosecutor’s Office within a period of ten days that opens from now on and that has been notified this Friday.

A mood to “look”

The Prosecutor’s Office announced, on February 21, which resorted to appeal and its content was a hard allegation against the Court’s argument.

Prosecutor Enrique Valdés-Solís followed the tonic he had shown in the trial. Thus, he reiterated that Álvarez-Cascos had maintained a “clearly criminal” behavior and directed by a “palmary mood of profit” at the cost of “decapitating” Asturias forum.

The amounts allegedly ‘diverted’

The Fiscal Ministry estimated the economic damage caused to the party in 181,648 euros against the 218,000 euros in which the party quantified the amount allegedly diverted by its ex -leader.

Forum Asturias was not expected the acquittal and its current leaders expressed, through a statement, as soon as they know the judicial resolution that “considered its political, ethical and moral duty fulfilled having adopted the decision, unpublished in the democratic history of Spain, of sitting on the bench of the accused to their former president”.