The victory had been missing for almost 2 years: on June 17, 2021 at the Adriatica Ionica Race. Today Lorenzo Fortunato is back to scratching. He took his fourth pro win. The terrain of conquest was the second stage of the Vuelta of Asturias, Candas-Cangas del Narcea of ​​182.6 km. A victory that the hero of Zoncolan (Giro d’Italia 2021) had been looking for for days with a condition that had pushed him up to 5th place in the Tour of the Alps.