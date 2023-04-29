The Bolognese is back to success after almost 2 years. Stage and leader’s jersey before the last stage on Sunday
The victory had been missing for almost 2 years: on June 17, 2021 at the Adriatica Ionica Race. Today Lorenzo Fortunato is back to scratching. He took his fourth pro win. The terrain of conquest was the second stage of the Vuelta of Asturias, Candas-Cangas del Narcea of 182.6 km. A victory that the hero of Zoncolan (Giro d’Italia 2021) had been looking for for days with a condition that had pushed him up to 5th place in the Tour of the Alps.
Behind Fortunato were the two Movistar climbers Einer Rubio and Iván Ramiro Sosa, who crossed the finish line 27″ behind. Gianluca Brambilla (Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team) finished his race in ninth position 38″ from the winner. Now Fortunato leads the general standings with a 31″ lead over Rubio and 33″ over Sosa. Sunday third and final stage, Cangas del Narcea-Oviedo of 146.5km.
