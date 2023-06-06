Deutsche Wellei

Deutsche Welle https://www.istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/

06/06/2023 – 12:16

Share



Singer died in the United States at the age of 83. She gained worldwide fame after interpreting the English version of Garota de Ipanema. Singer Astrud Gilberto died this Monday (05/06), aged 83. She became known internationally when she voiced the English version of Garota de Ipanema. She was also the first Brazilian woman to win a Grammy.

The news was announced on social networks through the profile of her granddaughter, Sofia Gilberto, 7 years old. “I come to bring the sad news that my grandmother became a star today and is next to my grandfather João Gilberto. Astrud was the real girl who took bossa nova from Ipanema to the world. She was the pioneer and the best”, says the text.

Astrud died at home in Philadelphia, USA. She leaves two sons and two granddaughters.

Born Astrud Evangelina Weinert, on March 29, 1940, in Salvador, Bahia, to a German father and a Brazilian mother, she grew up in Rio de Janeiro before moving to the United States, where she lived the rest of her life, as one can read on the singer’s website.

Astrud became known worldwide for being, in 1963, the voice of “Girl from Ipanema”, in the version by Stan Getz and João Gilberto, who was her husband at the time.

Without credit

Despite the popularity achieved, she did not receive credit on the original vinyl of the Getz/Gilberto album and, according to several reports gathered by journalist Martin Chilton in the British newspaper The Independent, in 2022, Astrud only received 120 dollars for the days of work, despite being , almost consensually, the main responsible for the album’s success.

“She believed in people and trusted. They took advantage of her nature, confidence and her desire to make music”, said her son João Marcelo Gilberto to the Independent, last year, a newspaper that recalls that Astrud Gilberto did not return to perform in Brazil after 1965.

Divorced from Gilberto in 1964, she released, a year later, her eponymous debut album, with Antônio Carlos Jobim on guitar. Also in 1965, she edited The Shadow of Your Smile.

More than 10 albums followed, many of them bestsellers, including collaborations with his idols like Chet Baker, with whom he sang the song Far Away, on the album That Girl from Ipanema, and a version of Fly Me to the Moon.

Later, he sang Desafinado with George Michael, showing his relevance to music over the decades, having, in that same year, 1996, collaborated with the Frenchman Ettienne Daho, in the song Les Bords de Seine.

Grammy winner in 1965 for Girl from Ipanema, Astrud Gilberto won an award in 1992 for her contribution to the world of Latin Jazz. In 2008, she received a Latin Grammy for her career.

A strong advocate of animal rights, she has written about the need to protect the animal world and has participated in campaigns for organizations such as Peta.

md (lusa, ots)























