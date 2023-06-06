The Brazilian singer Astrud Gilberto, best known for having sung in “The Girl from Ipanema”, the famous English version of the Brazilian bossa nova song “Garota de Ipanema”, written by the composer Antonio Carlos Jobim with the words by Vinicius de Moraes.

Astrud Gilberto was one of the best known and loved Bossanova singers also for her voice in songs that are world music heritage such as Garota de Ipanema (The girl from Ipanema) and Corcovado, which she first recorded on her husband’s album, Joao , in the album Getz/Gilberto, milestone of Brazilian music and beyond, but also in songs like Agua de Beber and for his version of Fly me to the moon.

Astrud Gilberto was born in 1940 in Salvador de Bahia with the name Astrud Evangelina Weinert, which she changed after marrying the famous singer and guitarist Joao Gilberto. In 1963 she accompanied her husband to New York, in the United States, where the latter was to record an album together with the American saxophonist Stan Getz: during the recording, the producer Creed Taylor proposed to make a version of “Garota de Ipanema” sung in part in Brazilian and partly in English, with the aim of making it known to the US public as well. Taylor had Joao Gilberto sing the Brazilian parts and the English ones to his wife Astrud, who had no experience in singing but was the only one in the recording studio who knew English well.

https://music.fanpage.it/