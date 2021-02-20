Discovering nebulae, planets, galaxies or even meteor showers is undoubtedly a great experience. And to enjoy it in its greatness it is essential get away from the big centers of light pollution, as are the cities.

That is why astronomical tourism is an activity in harmony with nature that arouses more and more interest and takes place throughout the year in the rural destinations of the province of Buenos Aires, benefited by dark skies and absence of lights.

The first experiences in this type of activity in the country could be dated in the 1980s, when the passage of Halley’s Comet aroused great interest and led many people to leave the cities in search of being able to take a good look at it. And today, in a pandemic situation that enhances quiet rural destinations, away from the crowds, the astronomical tourism it gains more and more followers.

The province of Buenos Aires offers a large number of rural tourism sites ideal for observing the sky. Photo: Nicolás Arias.

“Astrotourism and rural tourism are a necessary couple, since cities hide a large part of the sky from us ”, points out Nicolás Ariel Arias, amateur astronomer and deputy coordinator of the double stars section of the Ibero-American Astronomy League (LIADA).

Arias is fond of observing double stars, globular clusters, and galaxies; and to identify the latter, it requires clean, dark and deep skies, such as those found in different places in the province of Buenos Aires, such as Capitán Sarmiento, Navarro, Brandsen and Chivilcoy, among others.

To participate in this experience it is not necessary to have knowledge of astronomy; curiosity and the desire to learn live new experiences is enough. “We managed to break the barrier that this activity is only for those who know astronomy, because we can all experience it and everyone does it differently. Some look at it from a more scientific perspective and others, from a more mystical side, ”says Rosa Álamo, creator of Be Connections, a women’s club that operates in Nordelta.

Moon. Activity began to “wake up” in the 1980s, with the passage of Halley’s Comet. Photo: Juan Francisco Ceser.

Look at the past

Another fan of astronomy and astrophotography, Alan Gabriel Ghedin, defines the activity as “so powerful that it changes the way we perceive the sky.” His first experience was in 1993 on the Rambla de Mar del Plata, where an astronomer offered passersby to look at the Moon through a telescope for ten pesos.

After many years, in 2018, he was linked again with astronomical observation thanks to a friend. “The first time I was able to see Saturn through a telescope, I felt as small as a grain of sand lost in the ocean,” he recalls.

Arias, who studies double stars from the patio of his home in Banfield, is moved by the perception of a totally different notion of time. “What amazes me most about heaven is realizing that it really we are observing the past“, He says, and explains:” The distances of the objects that we look at are measured in light years, and what we see today is the light that those objects emitted or reflected hundreds or thousands of years ago, and possibly, even though we see them today, these objects no longer exist or are not in the same evolutionary state that we can see today ”.

Travel to the past, What we see today of stellar objects is the light that they emitted thousands or millions of years ago. Photo: Alan Gabriel Ghedin.

One light year, NASA explains, is roughly nine trillion kilometers. “The closest star to the Sun, Proxima Centauri, is just over four light years away, and what we observe is the brightness it has emitted since then. In case of undergoing any modification, today we would take the same amount of time to see it, “he says.

Astronomical tourism is more than observing through a telescope; it is the possibility of sharing with other people the mysteries of the stars and discovering the wonders that cities eclipse with their lights. And also, of course, it is an excellent excuse to know the different landscapes that the province of Buenos Aires offers.