Encourage girls to become astronauts and aerospace scientists. For this reason, in the World Space Week – which this year focuses on women – the Barbie dedicated to Samantha Cristoforetti left the ESA base (European Space Agency) in Germany and traveled on a zero gravity flight. , reproducing the experience of a real astronaut.

“I hope these images ignite a spark of passion in the hearts of little girls. It would be incredible.” The Barbie dedicated to the astronaut was developed in collaboration with the European Space Agency with the aim of increasing the interest in space science in girls and boys.

Part of the proceeds from sales of the doll, which was previously made as a one-edition barbie, will be donated to Women In Aerospace to inspire the next generations, through a “Barbie Scholarship” for a student’s doctorate.

curated by Eleonora Giovinazzo