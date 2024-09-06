Team Asobi’s previous game was celebrating the arrival of Astro Bot with a countdown and, if you missed the ending, you can see it below in a tweet.

Astro Bot is available from today, September 6th, and fans can’t wait to get their hands on their copy and start an adventure that – based on reviews from all over the world – seems to be simply incredible. But don’t forget to show some love to Astro’s Playroom .

Astro’s Playroom Bot Party

As you can see, when the countdown for the release of Astro Bot has arrived at zero the party has started, with confetti and many joyful robots that dance and scream with their high-pitched voices. Undeniably they know how to party.

To participate in the celebrationsyou need to update Astro’s Playroom to the latest version and head to the new room at the back of the PlayStation Labo area. Here you’ll find all of your special Bots, along with a bunch of other Bots celebrating as the countdown to Astro Bot’s release reaches zero.

Remember that the Astro’s Playroom progress will be transferable to Astro Bot. You will obviously have to find the special Bots first: there is one in each region of the game and they have been added as an update over the last few months, waiting for the new chapter to arrive.

Finally, we leave you with our review of Astro Bot, in which we explain why it is the first true next-generation platformer.