D.he number Pi (3.14 …) fascinates many people, not just mathematicians. It describes the ratio of the circumference to the diameter of a circle, or rather, of all circles. Starting with the sequence of digits 3.14, there are infinitely many more digits after the decimal point, without any recognizable regularity. Mathematicians call pi transcendent.

Now astrophysicists have the Massachussett’s Institute of Technology discovered a planet with a telescope in the Chilean Atacama Desert that takes exactly 3.14 days to orbit its star. And immediately this exoplanet lost its nickname: Pi-Planet.

The official name of the Pi-Planet is K2-315b. At 95 percent, its radius is almost as large as that of our earth. It circles the really cool dwarf star K2, which is only a fifth the size of the Sun, at an insane speed of 81,000 kilometers per second.

Although the star of the Pi planet is comparatively cool, oven temperatures of up to 180 degrees Celsius prevail on the planet’s surface, according to the researchers. Because the pi-planet simply comes too close to its star in the elliptical orbits.

In short, there is very likely no life on this planet. A disappointment for astrobiologists. But for many mathematicians this discovery is a reason to toast the pi-planet with a glass of champagne.