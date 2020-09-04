Astrophysics The researchers made the first-ever observation of a medium-sized black hole

No evidence of any kind has been found in the medium-sized black holes until now.

Researchers have done the first ever observation a medium-sized black hole, says scientific publication Nature.

The black hole was probably created by the collision of two smaller holes. This is the largest and farthest collision of black holes that has been successfully detected by gravitational waves.

The observation is significant because never before has direct observations been made of a medium-sized black hole.

Second the black aperture had a mass of 66 Suns and another 85. In the collision they formed a black aperture corresponding to 142 Masses of the Sun. The mass corresponding to the nine Suns was collided into energy, which was observed on Earth as gravitational waves seven billion years later.

Observations of the black hole collision were made with Ligo and Virgo gravitational wave detectors in the United States and Italy in May 2019. The gravitational wave signal was named GW190521.

Gravitational waves are detected by detectors that are kilometers long. The picture of Virgo is in Italy. The two observers in the Ligo program are in the United States.­

Over here the black holes observed so far have settled into two categories of size, small and supermassive. Small black holes arise in the death collapse of large stars. Their mass corresponds to a maximum of a few dozen solar masses.

Supermassive black holes, in turn, correspond in mass to millions or even billions of Suns, and their gravity pulls entire galaxies around them. There is also a supermassive black hole in the middle of the Milky Way, known as Sagittarius A *.

Medium-sized black holes correspond to a mass of 100 to 100,000 Suns. They are of particular interest to researchers because medium-sized openings can provide new insights into the origin of supermassive black openings.

Current theories according to supermassive black holes have arisen from collisions of numerous small black holes. This means that the black holes created by the collapse of the stars should grow from small to medium in size and eventually to supermassive.

However, no evidence of any kind has been found in the medium-sized black holes until now.

“This is one of the greatest mysteries of astrophysics: How do supermassive black holes arise? Do they grow from collisions of small gaps, or do they arise in a way we don’t yet understand? ” asked Physicist at the University of Northwestern Christopher Berry in the bulletin.

“We’ve been trying for a long time to look for evidence of a medium-sized black hole to support this theory, and now one has finally been found.”

Researchers according to the collapse of the big star, in the light of current knowledge, cannot create a black hole the size of 60-120 solar masses. This is because the largest stars decompose on death into gas and space dust in a supernova explosion.

The researchers who made the observation believe that the collapsing 66 and 85 black holes in the mass of the Sun were each so-called “second-generation” gaps created by merging an earlier collision of two small orifices.