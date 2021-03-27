The owners of surprises

As age hardens leadership, in this League Koke, Sergio Ramos and, of course, Messi rule. As the devil also knows more about football because he is old than because he is the devil, the League is sustained thanks to the talent of illustrious veterans such as Suárez, Busquets and Modric. I have more proper names capable of turning the sign of a match: Benzema, Piqué, Silva, Raúl García… All, players who break the predictions with blows of inspiration, character or pure and simple intelligence. Players who know the ins and outs of football in depth and don’t have to look at the coach to make decisions. Take a good look at these specimens because they are possibly the last with autonomy to think. A First Division coach tells me that players are asking more and more for solutions that solve problems for them. This brings us to the realm of method, which drowsy the neurons of the players, giving the coach control of even surprises.

The street as nostalgia

Guardiola managed not to make the method a suspect. Their teams have visual appeal and I do not dispute the beauty of football. But I don’t like to hear him say that he is happy when he sees that his team does what he had planned during the week. That opinion robs the player of something essential: initiative, his status as the owner of the game. If this happens to me with City, of which I don’t miss a single game, imagine what happens to those teams that, when I do the honor of turning on the television, I can only watch them while doing a sudoku game. We are losing what the aforementioned veterans keep from double learning: the informal one from the street (which takes care of the different) and the formal one from the academy (which tends to make uniform). It is indisputable that this game will be won by the method, making football more chess. In the midst of this watershed, the old wise men are the last consolation.

Methods, plural

This week the City Football Group took another step forward by hiring an astrophysicist who will know how to break down old football into algorithms. But in Manchester, all that information will be evaluated and sifted by the creative energy of Guardiola, the guy who infected world football with an idea and a style. Because while the method aims to control the game, there are categories. Pep uses it so that the largest number of technically unbalancing players can find a place on his team. In essence, if you play with a defense of four, one of the wingers is a converted midfielder and the other is only a part-time winger, because in possession he doubles the role of a center midfielder. In essence, he plays with two defenders coming out into the middle of the field to split, five midfielders who seize the ball and three forwards who accelerate. So there is no way to do a sudoku game.

Game for engineers

If City cheers up even the ball with its position, possession, pressure, precision, neatness and all pes That you can think of, others make the method a repressive regime where obedient footballers play by heart a pre-heated football adorned with difficult words or highly imaginative euphemisms. As Tacitus of the Romans said: “Wherever they pass they leave a desert and call it peace.” Because this revolution, which is here to stay, needs a new vocabulary that is only available to engineers and that commentators are beginning to abuse. We forget that the magic of this popular game is in its accessibility and its simplicity, and if we keep pushing it away from people, we will condemn it to death. The feeling and the identity will remain, which is not little. And, of course, the sudoku puzzles that, by the way, astrophysicists should also embroider.

