A refrigerator-sized asteroid will approach Earth on November 2, the day before the US presidential election. About this in Instagram written by American astrophysicist Neil DeGrasse Tyson.

According to him, asteroid 2018VP1, a huge space rock, “rushes towards us at a speed of more than 25 thousand miles per hour.” The scientist suggested that a space body can touch the Earth, but will not cause harm. “So if the end of the world comes in 2020, it will not be the fault of the universe,” he summed up.

According to NASA, asteroid 2018VP1 will approach Earth at a minimum distance on November 2 at about 18:33 Moscow time. It will fly 384 thousand kilometers from the Earth. The chance that an asteroid will enter Earth’s atmosphere is only one in 240, or 0.41 percent.

The asteroid was not identified as “potentially dangerous”, since computer simulations of its trajectory did not show the inevitability of a future collision with our planet. It was last seen on November 16, 2018.

Potentially hazardous astronomical objects (POAO) are asteroids or comets that are close to Earth and can cause great damage in the event of a collision. The rendezvous is understood as the passage near the planet at a distance of less than 19.5 lunar distance. In the case of 2018VP1, the distance between the Earth and the asteroid will be approximately one lunar distance. Currently, more than two thousand POAOs are known, while 38 asteroids may pose a threat in the next hundred years.

Several approaches each year take place at a distance equal to the distance from the Earth to the Moon. However, only a few objects are detected before the moment of approach (usually within 24 hours), so there is an unaccounted for collision risk. In addition, some objects do enter the atmosphere when they are detected by the detonation sensors of nuclear devices. The power of the explosion is usually between one and 10 kilotons, which is comparable to the explosion energy of a nuclear bomb during the Second World War.

Such an unaccounted object was, for example, the Chelyabinsk meteorite, whose diameter reached 20 meters. It was not discovered by specialists until the moment it entered the atmosphere. At an altitude of 30-70 kilometers, an explosion occurred with a capacity of 500 kilotons of TNT equivalent, which is comparable to the explosion of the Ivy King nuclear device in 1952. Despite the fact that the shock wave reached the surface, the impact of the meteorite did not cause severe damage.

The most dangerous asteroid is (144898) 2004 VD17, with a diameter of about a kilometer. In the event of a fall, a crater with a diameter of 10 kilometers will appear and cause an earthquake of magnitude 7.4. However, the likelihood of a collision with it is low, and in 2102, when the convergence occurs, it will be 1 in 58.8 million.