An international team of scientists published a new giant map of the universe in two dimensions. It is a reconstruction of 10 trillion pixels and it contains around 2 billion objects.

Nearly 200 researchers worked to create this great image of the cosmos, according to the Chinese news agency Xinhua. Over the past six years, they have observed galaxies and jointly analyzed the data to finally stitch the observed images together. These represent the ninth data set of the project Legacy Surveys.

The effort was made possible by the Beijing-Arizona Sky Survey (BASS) image catalog and the Dark Energy Spectroscopic Instrument (DESI), led by the University of California, United States. BASS is a collaboration between the National Astronomical Observatories of China (NAOC) and the University of Arizona, in the United States.

Better understand the expansion of the universe and dark energy



The new map is a prior and necessary step to better understand what is known as dark energy. He universe it’s found constantly expanding, something that seems to be speeding up.

The explanation behind such dilation lies in what astronomers call dark energy, he explained to Xinhua. Zhao gongbo, deputy director of the NAOC and also a member of the DESI team.

The dark energy represents around the 68% of the universe and it’s still a great mystery. Possible explanations for its nature range from the fact that it is a space property until it supposes a new dynamic fluid. What is clear is that more and better data is needed to answer the questions.

To that end, DESI will undertake a five-year mission to build a much larger map of the universe in 3D. By measuring changes in large-scale electromagnetic radiation emission from galaxies, astronomers can describe the three-dimensional distribution of cosmic materials and reveal how dark energy impacts cosmic expansion.

L. Flamarique, La Vanguardia.

