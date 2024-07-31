Astronomy | The sun could capture a loose planet into its orbit

Astronomy|Capturing requires suitable gravity conditions.

Along When traveling through the Milky Way, the Sun could capture a new orbiter with its gravity.

According to the new mathematical modelling, the Sun’s gravity extends sufficiently up to 3.8 light-years away.

If a planet or comet wandering independently in the galaxy were to fall within this sphere of influence, the celestial body could remain a permanent companion of the Sun.

This is how they count Professor of Mathematics at Yeshiva University in New York Edward Belbruno and former director of research for the US Space Administration, an astrophysicist James Green.

They published their calculations in the pre-publication service of the field of physics in arxivand also told about it New Scientist -magazine.

New a companion joining the Sun’s journey would be possible at certain points in the Milky Way. The possibility would open up at these points because the gravitational forces of the Sun and the center of the galaxy would interact appropriately.

Researchers call places suitable for joining Lagrange points.

There are also Lagrange points within the solar system, where the gravitational forces of the Sun and a planet are in balance. For example, the James Webb space telescope has settled in such a space.

“We should be looking for loose planets that might pass from the Lagrange points of our Sun,” Green tells New Scientist magazine.

The two estimate that if such a looser traveled across the solar system, it could cause gravitational disturbances on other planets, including Earth.