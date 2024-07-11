Astronomy | The star flies more than two million kilometers per hour – was it a victim of the “three-piece problem”?

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. A small star observed in the Milky Way moves at a speed of more than 2 million kilometers per hour. Scientists have two explanations for the star’s acceleration, a white dwarf star or a pair of black holes. The star may have been in a globular cluster.

In the Milky Way a small star has been spotted far away, hurtling through space at a speed of more than two million kilometers per hour.

Scientists have two explanations for what kicked the dim star to such a speed.

Another explanation involves a pair of black holes. In that case, the star would have ended up in its wild speed due to the turbulence of the gravitational forces of three close bodies.

For the sake of J1249+36 was first discovered by active astronomy enthusiasts. They participate in the search for the supposed ninth planet of the Solar System in Backyard Worlds.

“Planet X” is thought to orbit the Sun far beyond the orbit of Neptune. Hobbyists browse NASA WISE– program’s huge data over the years.

Instead of a new planet, J1249+36 attracted the attention of observers looking for moving objects. Its speed has reached more than 2 million kilometers per hour. It flies almost 600 kilometers per second.

Its L classification indicates that it is a brown dwarf star with a lower mass than the Sun, which indeed appear dark red. It is about 460 light-years away, so in the dimensions of space it is quite close.

The star was observed with the Keck telescope in Hawaii, which observes the starry sky in infrared wavelengths. A researcher from the University of California was responsible for the study Adam Burgasser from the San Diego campus.

The speed of the star is almost three times the speed of the Sun in its orbit around the center of the Milky Way. So even the sun is in a hurry when it goes around the galaxy.

However, the speed of the runaway star is already so fast that it will probably eventually fly away from the Milky Way, Burgasser states the university in the bulletin.

ACCELERATOR could have been a black hole or rather a two-hole system.

Karkulainen could be in a globular star cluster, which can be dense. It can have tens of thousands and even millions of stars.

In the center of a globular star cluster, there can be several black holes, some of which end up orbiting each other. Such binaries of black holes can accelerate stars that stray too close to new orbits.

A complex interaction of the gravitational forces of the three bodies is created, which can end up with one body being blown away from the whole pattern.

A professor at the University of Turku who thoroughly studied the problem of three pieces Mauri Valtonen has stated that one piece out of three always escapes. And its escape velocity is almost impossible to predict, he wrote recently

It happens in science

– in the magazine.

Burgasser and colleagues also assumed that the star was kicked into motion by its close companion, which was a white dwarf star. One is created when a Sun-like star exhausts its core’s hydrogen supply.

When the star’s nuclear fusion and resulting pressure stops, gravity takes over and collapses the star. Since the mass of the star is not large enough, a black hole does not come from a small star – just as it does not come from the Sun.

However, a white dwarf can absorb new stellar material into itself if it is suitably moving in nearby space, such as a nearby star. If enough material accumulates, the white dwarf can explode as a supernova.

If the white dwarf has a smaller star as a companion, this companion gets quite a bit of extra speed in its own orbit from the supernova explosion.

:The traces of such an event are difficult to detect. Even in the case of the current runaway, the white dwarf would have disappeared, and the remnants of the supernova must have already spread, researcher Burgasser thinks. It all happened maybe millions of years ago.

Confirmation for the wild ride of the star could be found in its composition. If the white dwarf has exploded, its heavy elements could have ended up in the runaway and would be visible in the spectrum of the light it emits.

Even faster stars as now described have been observed. One praises the black hole at the center of our own galaxy, Sagittarius A*.

This star has speed according to the study about 24,000 kilometers per second. That’s about eight percent of the speed of light.