Astronomy | The giant bubbles of our Milky Way were a mystery throughout the 2010s – now they finally found a measurable explanation

A space telescope Fermi was sent into orbit around the Earth in June 2008. Fermi measured intense gamma radiation emitted by various objects in our home galaxy, the Milky Way.

In November 2010, Nasa, the US space administration, reported on Fermi’s wild observation.

Unexpectedly two giant bubbles were found above and below the center of our galaxy. They sent gamma rays into space.

They protrude from the plane of the galaxy like two balloons. Now they are called after the name of the telescope into a Fermi bubble.

The outer edges of the bubbles extend from the center of the Milky Way as much as 25,000 light years into space.

The distance of the edge from the center is thus approximately the same as the distance of our own solar system to the center of the Milky Way.

Galactic fast winds flow into space from the approach of the central black hole.

When they collide with what surrounds the Milky Way hello, they produce a shock wave and a subsequent reverse shock. It forms the outline of the Fermi bubble.

The halo is a huge area around the Milky Way. It has gas, stars and invisible dark matter.

Bubbles since the discovery in 2010, astronomers have been searching for an explanation for these huge Fermi bubbles.

Bubbles have been explained, for example, by explosive phenomena near the center of the Milky Way. Another explanation is the dark matter of the universe.

It has also been argued that they are the result of a large number of short-lived stars being born in the center of the Milky Way.

Or that the bubbles were created when a huge amount of matter fell into the core of the galaxy and it created large jets pointing in opposite directions.

Show it seems that at least a theoretically plausible explanation has been found. It is provided by a Japanese researcher and professor Yutaka Fujita with groups. Fujita is a researcher at Tokyo Metropolitan University.

He showed with the help of computer modeling that the bubbles are the result of winds blowing out from the center of the Milky Way and the associated reverse shock waves. Tells about the results website phys.org.

Reverse shock waves are created when winds interact with gases in the surrounding halo.

It produces a certain kind of temperature change. The bubbles are the size of the inner shock wave.

This was repeatedly demonstrated in computer simulations. They produced similar temperature profiles to those observed by the Fermi space telescope in 2010.

The Japanese also helped in the comparison Suzaku Space Telescope x-ray findings. They provided an opportunity to compare measurements with modelling.

Suzaku measured space X-ray radiation from 2005 to 2015 in orbit around the Earth.

The wind the speed is about a thousand kilometers per second. The winds have been blowing for at least ten million years.

They got their speed from the gas that is around the black hole in the center of the Milky Way.

The observed winds are not the kind of winds that we humans experience on Earth, but flows of very strongly charged particles.

When you wind travel outwards, they interact with the halo gas surrounding the Milky Way. The halo is connected to the vast intergalactic space.

Such outflows have also been observed in other galaxies.

Gamma radiation is created in space gamma-ray bursts. They are produced, for example, by collapsing heavy stars, black holes and neutron stars.

It is observed in the country nowadays an average of one cosmic gamma-ray burst per day.

Gamma radiation is the most energetic electromagnetic radiation. The human eye cannot perceive it. On Earth, gamma rays are a danger to humans.

Model presented by science magazine

Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society

.