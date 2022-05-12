Astronomy The first photo of a black hole in the center of the Milky Way has been published – a live broadcast is underway

The press conference will be held by Event Horizon Telescope, which compiled the first image from the black hole.

International the research team published the first image of a black hole in the center of our own galaxy. It also has a name, Sagittarius A *, and has fascinated astronomers for years.

The mass of the black hole in the center of the Milky Way is equivalent to about four million Suns. So far, it has been observed mainly by the visible stars orbiting it. The center of the Milky Way is about 27,000 light-years away

Mustan the image of the gap was created by the Event Horizon Telescope project, which has hundreds of researchers from around the world. The research program uses several radio telescopes that work together like a huge telescope.

Researchers worked thoroughly on computers with an image of this supermassive black hole, like a professor Heino Falcke hinted to HS in the winter. Falcke is one of the initiators of the EHT.

JO First the image of the black hole published three years ago in the spring was an astronomical sensation.

This same international team of hundreds of scientists compiled a radio image of the center of the galaxy M87 from a giant black hole. The object was chosen, among other things, because of its size, as it could be photographed with current technology.

Aperture M87 was monitored with eight radio telescopes. The picture actually shows the radiation circulating the event horizon. The event horizon is the area around the black hole from which even light cannot escape.

The entire solar system would fit inside the round “shadow” of the black hole event horizon shown in the M87 image.

The first image of the black hole was composed of observations from several radio telescopes.

It is more difficult to describe the black hole in the center of the Milky Way than the already described M87 giant.

One reason is that Sagittarius A * is more variable. The radiating plasma circulates the huge opening of the M87 in twelve days, so it also has time to follow for several days. Rather, Sagittarius A * n plasma circulates in several minutes.

Sagittarius A *: n the research already brought the Nobel Prize in Physics to two scientists in 2020.

Astronomers Reinhard Genzel and Andrea Ghez both testified with their groups that there is a supermassive target in the center of the Milky Way, i.e. a huge black hole.