Astronomy The exact image of the Oulu-based astronomer from the Milky Way delights around the world: “I want to show how wonderful our world really is”

The mosaic image of the Milky Way by the Oulu-based star photographer Jukka-Pekka Metsävainio is very accurate. That is why it amazes all over the world.

Oulu resident astronomer Jukka-Pekka Metsävainion the new image has become a world traveler. It has attracted media attention all the way to Asia.

There have been so many contacts that Metsävainio’s e-mail is blocked.

Pictured is a narrow but large slice of our home galaxy from the Milky Way. The slice depicts a part of the northern starry sky, the height of Oulu.

The image extends 125 degrees wide from the sky, all the way from the constellation Taurus to the constellation Swan. The entire sky cover is 180 degrees.

Picture is not a normal constellation taken from space. The resolution of the image is astounding.

The panoramic image is assembled from 234 separate parts and different images. The work combines images from as much as 12 years. The image is estimated to show more than 20 million stars if you start zooming in.

The image was praised and presented around the world by several media outlets, including CNN, Forbes, the Financial Times and The Times.

“What have you done in the last 12 years? Probably many interesting things, but maybe not as fascinating and mind-boggling as the Finnish photographer Jukka-Pekka Metsävainio has put together in 12 years. ”

This is how to praise, for example Indiatimes.com website.

The viewer delightful image resolution and its depth. It is known that the world has not previously described the Milky Way in such a wide angle with this precision.

The image also takes a closer look because the resolution of the images is very high. It reveals even the smallest details.

The image shows which part of the northern sky the big picture is composed of.­

Forest forest has been illuminating the image and its parts in his own observatory in Oulu for 12 years. A very accurate image has more than one hundred thousand pixels, i.e. the smallest single part of the image, i.e. a dot or a pixel.

The end result is also artistic, even though everything in the picture corresponds to what is in the sky.

The artistry is not surprising, as Metsävainio is a visual artist by education. He attended Liminga School of Art in the late 1980s.

After that, Metsävainio began studying architecture at the University of Oulu. During the recession of the 1990s, he started his own business.

He began to marvel at and shoot from the starry sky in the early 2000s. The stimulus was brought to the wife by a purchased telescope. It had to go out to look at the starry sky outside the city of Oulu. He first directed it to the planet Saturn.

It crashed. Metsävainio began to become acquainted with star photography. He’s completely self-taught in it, which you wouldn’t believe when you look at the quality of the images. He has also developed new techniques for filming.

Forest forest explains as an astronomer how images are taken, for example.

“For example, I can take a black-and-white picture of the same subject three times. To get a color image, you need to shoot the same subject three times. There is always one color filter included. ”

Images taken with filters reveal the light emitted by different elements and are joined together. This creates a color image that reveals the light emitted by the elements.

When excited, hydrogen sends photons into space at a certain wavelength, which corresponds to a deep red color. The elements do the same in oxygen turquoise blue and broken also in the red area. These wavelengths form the colors of the constellation.

Metsävainio believes that although the world has much better “million-dollar” equipment for research use than in its own studio, it never adds an artistic dimension to its photography.

The interest of scientific institutions is usually more technical. Their equipment will never be used to describe mere beauty, says Metsävainio.

For the forest hunt the success of the new image was quite a surprise.

The picture has required a long surface and sleepless nights from Metsävainio. He calculates that a total of 1,250 hours of exposure time has accumulated over 12 years.

Metsävainio combined the material he photographed over the years into a panorama. He gradually also exposed the missing areas between the images. No cavities have been artificially filled.

The image shows how the large whole of the image consists of 234 mosaics.­

Prestigious journal in the field of photography PetaPixel quoted a picture of Metsävainio as the first news in its publication on March 16th. Since then, various media have published images all the way to China and India.

“Email is completely blocked,” he says of the last few days.

“Thousands of messages. The number of website visitors also exploded. ”

Forest forest began filming the Milky Way in the early 2000s.

The very first version of Metsävainio’s new image was published on February 26 by the Finnish magazine Tähdet ja avaruus, its issue 2/2021. The image opened on the front pages of the magazine as a three-page panorama.

Editor-in-Chief of Stars and Space Marko Pekkola chose a version of the image in which Metsävainio had placed individual objects in space as zooms on the edges of the panorama.

“The version of the image, which combines objects as well as constellations as thin lines, has an interesting dimension. It illustrates where many deep space objects in the northern starry sky are located, ”says Pekkola.

The image received more positive feedback from the editor than any previous panorama. The magazine has published three images that will open as a page window on the first pages since 2008.

A poster ensemble has been assembled from a large slice of the Milky Way.­

After the image of the stars and space, Metsävainio brought to its website a version in which the length had been added to the composite image.

A combination of 12-year descriptions was now used instead of 10 years. Brand new techniques have been used in the panoramic image, for example in combining images.

Alan enthusiasts certainly know him. Metsävainio has been a sought-after guest at the industry meeting. He has lectured and presented his images several times in the United States and Europe.

Pictures of Metsävainio have been published all over the world before, and in high-quality places.

The list already includes publications from National Geographic, the Smithsonian Institution and museums, Nasa, Wired, and astronomical journals such as Universe today and Sky and Telescope.

During the 21st century, Metsävainio has become the most internationally known Finnish astronomer, or an astronomical nature photographer, as he himself says.

Last year, for example, Metsävainio published book Cosmic Clouds. It was also done by dissertations on astronomy Bryan May. The general public knows him better as the guitarist of the Queen band. The third book was compiled by an astrophysicist David Eicher.

“My passion is to reveal the beauty hidden in the universe, ”says Metsävainio.

Jukka-Pekka Metsävainio­

“Curiosity and respect drive me in this job. I want to show how wonderful our world really is. ”

He recalls being an artist.

“When art meets science, the results can be not only surprising but also beautiful. The result can become more than either alone can be. These works are not only true, but also aesthetic. ”

Now Metsävainio does not have time to photograph or produce anything new. The next few days and weeks will also be spent unloading the feedback.

He had to hire an auxiliary office. It will unleash a flood of messages. It alone can no longer be treated.

This quality work will probably soon be worth the money as well, although the pictures of the Milky Way published online are now free, as long as the source is mentioned.

Double cloth there are bigger thoughts than publicity or money.

Metsävainio believes that the corona pandemic affected the wild popularity of the image.

“People have lived in isolation for up to weeks. Their attention is now focused on new things, including pictures, in a completely different way. ”

“I have received messages from people all over the world, who have nothing, therefore, does not have any have any idea what’s in them. According to the feedback, they have still been impressed by the image on many levels. ”

“Images move thoughts beyond worldly problems.”

From here Metsävainio is proud. When a person thinks of bigger things, like even the universe, a corona pandemic can also settle into its own connection for a moment.

That feeling can have therapeutic significance, Metsävainio ponders.

And you know, someone can get so excited that he also becomes a star photographer. Or an astronomer.