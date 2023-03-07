Astronomy | Space is supposed to be teeming with intelligent life, but why do we know nothing about it? The researcher has a cold explanation for that

In the Milky Way there are estimated to be at least a hundred billion planets, but only one has known intelligent life.

It could have been born elsewhere too, since it has taken billions of years to develop.

However, we have not received any sightings of alien civilizations. This silence is called Fermi’s paradox by the Italian-American physicist Enrico Fermi by.

He once wondered where everyone was, even though in all likelihood the galaxy was teeming with life.

A paradox numerous suggested answers have been given.

Now an astrophysicist at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem Amri Wandel brings his cards to the table by presenting in The Astrophysical Journal calculationthat the possible aliens in space have not been able to see us and therefore we have not been able to see any signs of them either.

One the way for us to get there from other civilizations would be for them to send radio signals or probes towards Earth that we would notice.

Some astronomers even speculated that the cigar-shaped object ‘Oumuamua, stuck in the solar system, could have been such an alien probe. Research disproved that idea.

The drawing shows what the song ‘Oumuamua’ that visited Aurinkokunta might have been like. An approximately 400-meter-long kappa was spotted in October 2017.

Galactic intelligence activity is currently very unlikely, according to Wandel’s calculations.

He estimates that foreign civilizations do not go out in a rush to map intelligence from space, but direct their energy to the places where they can expect to find it.

Afraid in Wandel’s opinion, the signs of biological life are not enough to undertake demanding search projects.

Interest is likely to be aroused if there are signals coming from a planet that point to technology.

The radio waves that escaped from the earth are such a techno-fingerprint. However, the radio transmissions have leaked into space for such a short time that they have not made it far on the scale of the galaxy.

There is a very small probability that there would be a civilization in the Milky Way so close that it could detect technological radiation from Earth.

The probability increases decisively only on the assumption that there are really many other civilizations.

So Wandel calculates that we still have to wait a few hundred or thousands of years before we can expect another civilization to notice us and start scouting.

The researcher calls this the age of contact.

Published in Tiede magazine 3/23.