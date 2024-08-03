Competitions will be held in August and November; Brazil will host the international event for the 2nd time

Ten Brazilian students will participate in the IOAA (International Olympiad of Astronomy and Astrophysics) and the OLAA (Latin American Olympiad of Astronomy and Astronautics). This will be the 2nd time that Brazil hosts the IOAA. The 1st was in 2012.

The students who will represent Brazil at IOAA 2024 are:

Francisco Carluccio de Andrade (SP), 16 years old;

Gustavo Mesquita France (SP), 18 years old;

Heitor Borim Szabo (SP), 17 years old;

Lucas Cavalcante Menezes (SE), 17 years old;

Natalia Rosa Vinhaes (MA), 17 years old.

The IOAA will be held from August 17 to 27, in the cities of Vassouras and Barra do Piraí (RJ), in the interior of the State of Rio de Janeiro.

At OLAA, which will be held from November 25 to 29 in Costa Rica, the country will be represented by:

Arthur Gomes Gurjão (CE), 16 years old;

Filipe Ya Hu Dai Lima (PB), 16 years old;

Larissa Midori Miamura (CE), 18 years old;

Luca Pieroni Pimenta (SP), 17 years old;

Lucas Oliveira Square (CE), 17 years old.

All those who qualified participated in the 2023 Brazilian Astronomy Olympiad (OBA).

“THE BEGINNING OF EVERYTHING”

“The OBA exam is the beginning of everything”said National Observatory researcher Eugênio Reis, one of the IOAA coordinators. High school students who received a score of 7 or above on the test are invited to participate in the OBA selection process; and 9th grade elementary school students with a score of 9 or above.

“We are talking about thousands of students who are invited to the process”said Reis. This phase begins with 3 tests onlineapplied in the last 3 months of the year, at the school itself or at home, at no cost to the students.

The tests gradually increase in difficulty. “We have to prepare students to face increasingly complicated questions in astronomy. Online exams already have this tendency to become increasingly difficult”, said Reis.

After the tests online150 to 200 of the best students are selected for a face-to-face test, which is usually held at the Hotel Fazenda Ribeirão, located in Barra do Piraí. “They have to be there in person. It’s a cost for them, because they have to pay for the ticket.”

TRAINING

At this stage, students have to take theoretical tests, planetarium tests, telescope handling tests, and celestial chart studies.

“Then, yes, they will be tested in a more serious manner because the team that will be trained will come from those people who will take the in-person test. Of the 150 to 200 that we call to take these tests, 40 students are selected. Within these 40, there are some rules for filling the vacancies.”said the coordinator.

Among these rules is the participation of girls in the teams; the presence of public school students and 9th grade elementary school students who, next year, will already be in high school.

“We keep a quota for these students within these 40, because we want our teams to be mixed, with girls and boys together; and we give priority to those who are from public schools”. There are also students from federal institutes and military schools.

Afterwards, they receive training, also at the Hotel Fazenda Ribeirão, when they compete against each other in two phases. After the 2nd phase of training, the 10 students who will represent Brazil in the IOAA and OLAA are selected, plus 5 substitutes.

This year, the substitutes are Ana Beatriz Bandeira Martins (SP), Felipe Maia Silva (SP), Franklin da Silva Costa (PE), Henrico Bueno Hirata (CE), Luís Fernando de Oliveira Souza (MS) and Maxwell Caciano da Silva (MT).

There is also a 3rd differentiated training, considering that the international Olympiad is for astronomy and astrophysics and the Latin American Olympiad is for astronomy and astronautics.

“Latin America has tests for rockets made from plastic bottles. In the first two training sessions, everyone builds and launches rockets. In the third training session, when the teams are already formed, people no longer need to train with rockets.”. The substitutes do everything.

MEDALS

Brazil leads the total medal table at the Latin American Olympics.

“Brazil always wins gold medals. When it doesn’t win five medals, it wins at least four. This has been happening in recent years.”said Reis.

As training is being improved, the expectation is to also win a gold medal at the international Olympics, which, according to the coordinator, “it’s much more difficult”.

Until 2021, Brazil had not won any gold medals. “Now, we’ve also started winning at the International level. But there are few gold medals. We have more silver, bronze and honorable mentions. It really is a very high-level competition. Very difficult indeed.” stated.

With information Brazil Agency