The globe has traveled for at least 33,000 years in space in a cloud or clouds. The material in the clouds is weakly radioactive.

That’s what our journey around the center of the Milky Way looks like. Evidence of this has been obtained from seabed stratification and from Antarctica.

Traces of the iron isotope 60 have been found in them. This iron-60 is formed when a big star explodes as a supernova. The resulting elements and their isotopes spread into space after an explosion.

Radioactivity in the cloud would be very weak, weaker than nature’s own background radiation. However, with precise devices, it has been possible to detect it.

The globe moves right now in interstellar space pearly interstellar cloud (LIC) indoors.

The origin of the cloud is not entirely certain. However, it consists of slightly denser gas, dust, and plasma.

If this cloud was formed from the stars of an exploding star, it can be assumed that it also contains the elemental isotope of iron 60. Iron would also rarely come to Earth through the atmosphere.

And it is this isotope that has been found in Antarctica among fairly fresh snow. Snow has been deposited on Antarctica in just the last 20 years. This has been proven by accurate measurements by an Australian nuclear physicist Anton Wallner.

Iron with its isotopes was found in snow with a very accurate spectrometer. It worked out elements from a 500 kg sample research institutes in Germany. Samples were flown there in frozen boxes from Antarctica.

One or two a year ago, iron-60 was also discovered in space close to Earth. Nasan has been studying near-field gases for 22 years using various spectrometers research probe Advanced Composition Explorer.

If the local interstellar cloud is the source of iron-60, its amount should have risen on Earth when our solar system drifted into that cloud.

Wallner has recently found more iron-60 in five samples from different deep-sea strata. They have been taken from two locations and are dated 33,000 years into the past. The amounts of iron-60 in the samples are quite similar.

The matter around us in space can, of course, be randomly radioactive. It would be like rubbish left in interstellar space

“Iron-60 could also come from even older supernova explosions, and we would only measure some echo from it,” Wallner says in a university press release.

Best the way to find out is to look for more iron-60 on earth or in space. If more iron-60 is found recently, it would suggest that a radioactive local interstellar cloud is a source of iron-60.

A study of iron-60 was published Journal of the U.S. Academy of Sciences Pnas.