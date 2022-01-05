Astronomy Even during telecommuting, restrictions and locks, you’ve traveled billions of miles – downright plunged

The Earth revolves and orbits the Sun, which orbits the Milky Way, plunging with numerous other galaxies towards the unknown. To top it all off, everything under our feet rises, falls and swayes in space.

Last in telecommuting, travel difficulties and various locks led many to close home and family circles.

Especially for the more of us, this could feel distressing. It’s as if we’re stuck in our seats from month to month.

However, the reality is different. Even if you haven’t gotten off the couch all year, you’ve still ended up moving in many ways in the universe. Speed ​​has been enough.

1. As the ground rises

Let’s get started from a small. JIf you live in Helsinki, you have risen by about 4.5 millimeters during the year. In Ostrobothnia, the rise can be up to 9 millimeters.

The cause of the country’s rise can be found more than 11,500 years ago in the past. It was then that the ice age of the ice age weighed deeper on Fennoscandia, from where it still rises from the weight of the ice.

The current rise of the earth is due to the movement of the liquid upper mantle of the earth. It continues to flow slowly back toward its pre-glacial position.

2. Ride the continental shelf to the northeast

We are located On the vast continent of Eurasia, which is moving slowly towards the Pacific Ocean.

The Pacific Ocean is narrowing as the Atlantic widens. In the case of Finland, the movement of the continental shelf is to the northeast. The pace is about 3 centimeters a year. Our nails are growing at about the same rate.

3. The wheels of the earth

Certainly the most familiar way to move all the time is to rotate with the earth. In one astronomical year, the orbit of the Sun, the earth has time to orbit about 365.25 times.

The speed of motion due to rotation depends on where the surface of the earth inhabits.

In Helsinki, the speed is about 960 kilometers per hour. It corresponds to the flight speed of a passenger aircraft powered by jet engines.

The length of one spin is about 23,000 kilometers in Helsinki. As a result, Helsinki residents travel about 8.4 million kilometers a year. This equates to nearly six round trips to and from the Moon.

4. Due to the phenomenon up and down

KuuHUN It is also related to the fact that the soil of Helsinki moves up and down about 30 centimeters a day due to the orbital attraction. In total, therefore, the movement will be about 60 centimeters at its best.

It is the same phenomenon as in the tide, that is, the attraction of the moon to the surface of the earth, which is in place.

The intensity of the effect of the lunar attraction varies according to the phases of the orbit. It is at its strongest during the full moon and the new moon, when the Moon is in line with the Sun.

During the year, the upside-down movement accumulates more than 200 meters.

5. The moon also shakes

Moon causes more movement on Earth.

Although we learn in school that the Moon orbits the earth, The Earth and Moon actually revolve around their common center of mass like a danceri. The center of mass is underground about 4,700 kilometers from the center of the earth.

Although the center of mass remains within the radius of the earth, the rotation of the earth makes the earth oscillate with the movement of the moon for about 29,000 kilometers in each orbit of the Moon, or about 380,000 kilometers per year.

6. Round around the Sun.

Terrestrial In addition to rotation, the second most obvious way to move in space all the time is on Earth orbiting its orbit around the Sun..

Rotation and rotation do not go at the same pace. Therefore, a 365-day calendar year is typically about six hours shorter than a full orbit of the Earth. This difference is offset by the leap years in which a day is added to the calendar year every four years.

The length of the Earth in one orbit around the Sun is fairly stable at 940 million kilometers. The journey corresponds to that of the parties. that you would orbit the globe along the equator 64 rounds every single day.

7. Towards the constellation Hercules

Sun and with it the rest of the solar system moving in our near space towards a distant point in the constellation of Hercules.

We travel about 630 million kilometers a year.

The movement is a cancellation of the cosmic gas cloud from which the solar system was born 4.5 billion years ago.

8. The Milky Way rotates us

Above the aforementioned 620 million kilometers may sound like a long journey, but on the scale of our home galaxy the Milky Way it is a relatively small distance. The Milky Way is a trillion kilometers in diameter, a million trillion. The number is 18 zeros.

The entire Milky Way is also spinning, and a single spin will last about 225 million years.

One spin is said to be the galactic year. Since its formation, the Earth has spun around the galaxy about 20 times. The age of the Earth is thus about 20 galactic years.

The speeds of different stars in rotation vary. The speed of the sun and solar system is about 230 kilometers per second. At that speed, we travel here on the outskirts of the galaxy for about 7.3 billion kilometers a year.

9. The solar system is swaying too

Galactic with rotation Aurinko is also swaying slowly on both sides of the disk level in our home galaxy.

The oscillation from one extreme point to another lasts about 66 million years, so we pass the galaxy level about every 33 million years.

Some scientists have linked this movement to the mass extinctions of the earth, but the theory has not received widespread support.

The solar system last passed the level of the galaxy about 2.5 million years ago and is now moving away from it.

We travel about 71 million kilometers a year. It accounts for about a hundredth of the distance we travel as part of the Milky Way’s orbit.

10. By crowd towards Andromeda

Size The Milky Way is also moving towards our neighboring galaxy, Andromeda. Galaxies converge about 3.5 billion kilometers a year.

Every second we travel towards Andromeda for about 55-74 kilometers.

Andromeda is at least equal to the Milky Way in terms of mass, and is possibly up to twice as massive. Thus, the Milky Way accounts for between 1.74 billion and 2.34 billion kilometers of total traffic.

The general estimate is that the Milky Way and Andromeda will collide in about 4.5 billion years. However, based on recent findings, this is not certain. Both galaxies are also affected by other forces.

Academy researcher Till Sawala It has been calculated from the University of Helsinki that galaxies are more likely to pass each other first. Eventually, however, they rotate backwards, collide with each other, and merge together.

11. Towards the great unknown

And as if the movement of the galaxies towards each other was not enough, on a large scale the whole local group of galaxies is moving towards the so-called Great attractor. The local group includes the Milky Way, Andromeda, the Triangle Galaxy and other smaller galaxies.

The speed of the local force has been reduced to about 2.3 million kilometers per hour.

The exact nature of the great attractor is uncertain. Probably an even larger cluster of galaxies. Anyway, the big attractor itself is moving towards Shapley’s supercluster, which is a huge cluster of galaxies.

At this point, however, measuring the amount and speed of movement is already beginning to be tricky.

If any narrated movement begins to feel dizzy, one can take comfort in at least one thing.

No matter how we feel about staying where we are, in January 2022 we will inevitably be at least tens of billions of miles away from where we started in 2021.

A research professor has been interviewed for the writing Markku from Pouta About the National Land Survey. Background information was also provided by a spokeswoman for Ursa, the Astronomical Society Anne Liljeström.