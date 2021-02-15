Astronomy An unknown planet was found in the hinterland of the solar system: an icy dwarf orbits the Sun once every thousand years

Astronomers have found the farthest known object on the outskirts of the solar system so far. Far away in dark space orbits a small dwarf planet, which scientists playfully call “Farfarout”.

So the planet is really, really far away – up to four times farther than Pluto is from the Sun.

The previous record holder was a tiny dwarf planet called “Farout”. So this is even further away. The discovery is reported, among other things, by the science news service LiveScience.

New a dwarf planet, more officially called 2018 AG37, orbits the Sun at an average distance of 132 astronomical units (AU). One AU is equal to the distance between the Earth and the Sun.

At its farthest, the target rotates at a distance of 175 AU. Of the known dwarf planets, it is from the smallest end, only four hundred kilometers in diameter.

The distance can be related to the fact that the Voyager probes launched in 1977 are only now about as far from the Sun. After 43 years, Voyager 1 is now 152 AU away.

The first observation of a small planet was made as early as January 2018, when a distant object was recorded in images from a Subaru telescope in Hawaii. At the time, one could only say that it was very far away.

“Observations over several years are needed to be able to deduce the orbit of a piece around the Sun,” says in the bulletin Scott Sheppard, one of the discoverers of the planet. Astronomer Sheppard works at the Carnegie Institution.

Because the dwarf planet is so far, so small and so dim, it can only be observed with the most accurate telescopes. In composition, this distant wanderer is probably an icy stone ball.

“One round of Farfarout around the Sun lasts a thousand years. It moves very slowly in the sky and needs to be monitored for years to determine its trajectory. ” says member of the observation team, astronomer David Tholen.

Exactly taking Farfarout is the farthest destination in the solar system just right now.

There are objects in the solar system whose orbit takes them even further away from the Sun. For example, the dwarf planet Sedna orbits as far as almost 1,000 AU. However, Sedna is currently closer to the Sun than Farfarout.

New finding a wanderer is significant because it allows scientists to chase an even greater mystery.

Some scientists believe that there is a planet up to ten times larger than Earth on the outskirts of the Solar System.

The existence of such an unknown giant planet would explain why the orbits of distant objects in the Solar System are strangely cluttered. It is thus thought that the gravity of some large object would affect their orbits.

If such a planet were found, it would be the ninth planet in the Solar System. However, it is quite possible that some other explanation can be found for the deviations of the orbits of distant objects.