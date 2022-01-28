Astronomy A new kind of powerful radio source was found in our Milky Way “only” 4,000 light-years away

Astronomers speculate it is a rare magnet or white dwarf.

About A very strong space radio source has pulsated 4,000 light-years away. No such thing has been observed before.

Strong radio waves lasted about 30 to 60 seconds in the measurements and were always repeated at the same interval of 18 minutes and 18 seconds. Such pulses were measured a total of 71 times in January – March 2018, and always from the same site, says New Scientist.

The destination the classification name is GLEAM-X J162759.5-523504.3. This GLEAM-X was detected by a radio telescope in Western Australia.

The device is called the Murchison Widefield Array, and it rakes low frequencies from space. The device consists of thousands of spider-like antennas spread over the Australian desert.

Target does not match the profile of any known astronomical object. That is why astronomers are amazed.

“The radio pulse appeared and soon disappeared,” said the astrophysicist Natasha Hurley-Walker Science Alertin by.

He and his group found those pulses using new technology.

“This is something we’ve never seen before.”

Hurley-Walker works at Curtin University in Perth, Australia and is also a researcher at Icrar, an international radio astronomy research center.

“It was completely unexpected. It was even almost ghostly from the astronomer’s point of view, because we don’t know of any celestial body that would do the same. What’s also interesting is that the pulse comes in galactic dimensions right from our backyard. ”

No episodes have been rediscovered. Perhaps in January – March 2018, there was only an unusually strong eruption at the site.

Eruption the profile, according to Hurley Walker, is best suited for what can be expected from a long-term pulse transmitter from the magnetar.

Magnetar is a very magnetic neutron star. The target is less likely to be a highly magnetized white dwarf. If the target is a magnetar, it would have an unusually long pulse interval. Such is known as a long-term magnet, says Science Alert.

However, the magnet only pulses at intervals of seconds, not as long as those now observed. In the magnet the dead cores of massive and collapsed stars have condensed into a small remnant of the star. Such may be only about 20 kilometers in diameter.

The substance is seldom densely packed in a magnet. The mass of such an object can be more than twice the mass of our own Sun.

Radio frequencies pulsating objects are quite common in space. For example, if the brightness of a star changes rapidly, it will also produce strong radio waves.

The reason for the pulsation can be anything from an exploding star to the collapse of black holes. Usually the pulses are short, lasting seconds.

For example pulsar throbbing. They are neutron stars that rotate around their axis extremely fast. Strong radio radiation is emitted from the poles of the pulsars into the beam.

Pulsar’s radio beam can hit the Earth, as if a beacon’s light beam was sweeping the sky.

The first pulsars were discovered in 1967. To date, hundreds have been found and their periods have been calculated to the nearest millisecond.

Magnetarin the magnetic structures are about a thousand times stronger than in a typical neutron star.

There is evidence that magnets may evolve from pulsars. Thus, magnets that produce very long pulses may be one form of pulsars. In these cases, the pulsar slows down its rotation. Astronomers have found it difficult to detect.

Magnets have previously been proposed as a source of mysterious clear radio signals. Very long-lasting magnets would solve the mystery now discovered.

Not only is it known how the magnetar could rotate as slowly as the object now found, nor why it is so bright.

Astronomers will now continue to monitor the target. Similar pulses are also sought elsewhere in space and at other wavelengths.

A similar discovery elsewhere could tell astronomers whether the finding was extremely rare or perhaps only one-off.

Research published in the scientific journal Nature.

