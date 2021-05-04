The International Astronomy Center expected that the blessed Eid Al-Fitr will be in most Islamic countries on May 13th.

Engineer Muhammad Shawkat Odeh, Director of the International Astronomy Center, explained that most Islamic countries are investigating the crescent of Eid on Tuesday, May 11th, while there are other countries that started the month of Ramadan on Wednesday April 14, and therefore these countries will investigate the crescent of Eid on Wednesday, May 12, including many Non-Arab Islamic African countries, so that Eid al-Fitr in these countries is either on Thursday or Friday.

He pointed out that for the countries that will investigate the crescent on Tuesday, May 11th, seeing the crescent on that day is impossible from all countries of the Islamic world because of the setting of the moon before the sun and because of the conjunction occurring / the crescent was born / after sunset, and accordingly these countries will complete several 30 days of Ramadan. The feast day is Thursday, May 13th.

He pointed out that for the countries that will investigate the crescent on Wednesday, May 12, seeing the crescent on that day is possible using the telescope from the east of the Islamic world and the Arab countries in Asia and Europe, while seeing the crescent is possible with the naked eye with difficulty from most of the continent of Africa, Canada and South America, and seeing the crescent on that day. Easily possible with the naked eye from most of the United States, Central America and northern South America.

Therefore, it is expected that the Eid in most of these countries will be on Thursday May 13th as well, while it may be on Friday, May 14 in some of them.





