The Emirates Astronomical Society expected that Thursday, March 23, will be the beginning of the astronomical month of Ramadan.

In a statement issued today, Sunday, the association suggested that the number of days of the holy month of Ramadan for this year be 29 days, and that Eid al-Fitr (the beginning of the month of Shawwal) will be on Friday, April 21.

The association also expected that fasting hours at the beginning of the blessed month would be 13 hours and 30 minutes, to reach 14 hours and 13 minutes at the end.

The association pointed out that its announced prediction remains astronomical, and that the official entry of the holy month will be with the announcement of the committee in charge of investigating the crescent.

In a previous statement, Ibrahim Al Jarwan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Astronomy Society, said that the astronomical spring season extends from March 21 to June 21, so the month of Ramadan this year will be entirely in the spring and with the beginning of the season, while it is expected that the next Ramadan 1445 will enter the season. Winter is astronomically in a cycle estimated at 32 Hijri years, and the beginning of the Hijri month returns to the same week that corresponds to it in the Gregorian calendar.

It is expected that the atmosphere will be moderate during the coming Ramadan in general, as the average high temperatures at its beginning will be from 30 to 35 degrees Celsius, and the lowest will be from 17 to 20 degrees Celsius, and at its end the weather may tend to rise during the day, and at night to moderation below 20. degrees Celsius, and the average high temperatures range from 33 to 36 degrees Celsius, and the lowest ranges from 18 to 23 degrees Celsius.

It is also expected that the month of Ramadan will be interspersed with the season of spring weather disturbances, known as “Al Sarayat”, which may cause thunderstorms that may be heavy.