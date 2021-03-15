E.rst a look in the newspaper startled the Spanish Ministry of Culture. One of the most valuable works by Galileo Galilei has disappeared from the Madrid National Library – at least since 2014. This is what “El País” writes. And only after the report did the ministry call the library management for a crisis discussion. The astronomical treatise “Sidereus Nuncius” is considered to be one of the most important examples in the holdings of the Biblioteca Nacional. The original was printed in Venice in 1610. Experts estimate its value at around 800,000 euros.

According to “El País” in 2014, restorers discovered only one copy in the library’s holdings. The specimen looked too new to be from the 17th century. A more detailed investigation confirmed this suspicion. According to their own statements, they had informed their superiors about this. Apparently this had no further consequences. In 2018, two researchers drew the Biblioteca Nacional’s attention to the fact that the copy in the digital catalog was a forgery. Only then did a special unit of the National Police begin a secret investigation.

The Ministry of Culture informed “El País” that they had “absolutely no knowledge of this matter” and asked for clarification. Neither the current minister of culture nor his predecessor were therefore informed of the theft. However, the library management claims to have sent an email to the ministry to this effect.

The newspaper report speculates that the incident may just be “the tip of the iceberg”. An art thief had already been interested in the work in which Galileo describes the landscape of the moon, the phases of Venus and the moons of Jupiter. A spectacular theft occurred in the National Library between 2004 and 2007. At that time, an alleged historian cut valuable maps of the world by the Greek geographer Ptolemy from the “Cosmographia”, which were later found at a collector who had bought them at auction. More cards disappeared from the library, and the library director at the time had to resign.

The perpetrator allegedly also requested Galileo’s “messengers of the stars” in the reading room in 2004. An initial check did not reveal any abnormalities. It was interesting, however, that a copy of the book turned up in New York in 2005, which then turned out to be an elaborate forgery in 2014. In 1987, Galileo’s work and other books had already been stolen from the library and two years later the police had seized it. On Monday evening, the Ministry of Culture announced that it had now been decided to review the security protocols and take measures to improve it.