Carl Sagan, the famous popularizer who inspired a generation without neglecting the rigor of science, assured that contemplating the cosmos was approaching the greatest of mysteries, and 2023 brings with it unbeatable astronomical phenomena to fix your gaze on the celestial vault at throughout the year. With intense meteor showers whose maximum activity coincides with the darkness of the new Moon, an eclipse that will cause a ring of fire in America and three supermoons, if the clear skies are good, the spectacle in the night sky will be guaranteed.

Quadrantids Meteor Shower (January 3-4)

From dusk on January 3 and into the early hours of January 4, meteors caused by the remains of asteroid 2003 EH1 will cause the first great meteor shower of the year. Although the brightness of the Moon at the point of full moon will prevent you from fully enjoying the Quadrantids, in clear skies it will be possible to observe about 40 meteors per hour. Like any meteor shower, you don’t need a telescope or any other optical instrument: just find a comfortable spot with the widest possible view of the celestial vault.

Lyrid Meteor Shower (April 22 and 23)

Every spring, the Earth passes through a dense cloud of cosmic debris left behind by comet C/1861 G1 that forms the Lyrid shower of stars. This year, the peak of maximum activity of the Lyrids coincides with the new Moon, so that in rural areas far from light pollution, on the morning of April 23 it will be possible to see up to 20 meteors per hour. The radiant of this meteor shower (the region of the celestial vault where most meteors seem to radiate) is in the constellation Lyra, to the north. However, shooting stars can travel any direction in the night sky in fractions of a second.

Supermoon (August 1)

The Moon will be the great protagonist of August 2023. One year and one month after the last supermoon, the phenomenon that occurs when the full Moon coincides with the closest point of its orbit to Earth (perigee), our natural satellite will return to appear slightly larger and brighter than normal during the afternoon and evening of August 1. According to Native Americans, the August full moon was known in the Northeast United States as the Sturgeon Moon, as sightings of the species in the Great Lakes region increased during this time.

Perseid Meteor Shower (August 13)

The most popular meteor shower of the summer is shaping up to be one of the most spectacular of 2023. The Perseids will reach their maximum activity during the night of August 12 and the early morning of August 13, causing up to 100 meteors per hour in ideal conditions. With the Moon just a trifle away from reaching the new phase, a clear sky free of light pollution will suffice to witness dozens of meteors that seem to originate from the constellation Perseus and fleetingly travel in any direction of the celestial vault.

Super blue moon (August 31)

The most colorful full Moon of the year will arrive along with the last day of August. At about 357,200 kilometers away, in contrast to the 384,400 kilometers that on average separate both stars, Earth’s natural satellite will appear slightly larger and brighter than the rest of the full moons. This Moon will also be peculiar because it is the second full Moon in the same month, a phenomenon that happens every 2.5 years known as the Blue Moon. Despite its name, widely used by NASA for broadcast purposes, the Moon’s color will remain unchanged.

Annular solar eclipse (October 14)

The United States, Mexico, Central America, Colombia and the northernmost zone of Brazil will witness an annular solar eclipse, a phenomenon in which the Moon will partially block sunlight, causing the appearance of a ring of fire visible mainly in North America, Central America and the Caribbean. The strip in which it will be possible to observe the totality of the annular eclipse goes from the west coast and the south of the United States (Oregon, Nevada, New Mexico, Texas), it will cross the Gulf of Mexico, Belize, Honduras, Nicaragua, the extreme north Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia and northern Brazil.

Geminids Meteor Shower (December 13, 14)

After 2022 in which the peak of the Geminids coincided with the full Moon, the most intense meteor shower of the year is shaping up to be one of the unmissable astronomical phenomena of 2023. Although the first Geminids appear in the night sky at the beginning of December, during the middle of the month, cosmic debris from asteroid 3200 Phaeton will increase in intensity, causing a shower of more than 120 meteors per hour from the night of December 13 and through the early hours of the following day, until before dawn. At more than 35 kilometers per second, the multicolored Geminid meteors will reward patient observers with a unique celestial spectacle, accompanied by the new Moon, whose darkness will facilitate the appearance of shooting stars.

