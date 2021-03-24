Wednesday, March 24, 2021
Astronomical Institute reveals the first days of Ramadan and Eid al-Fitr

by admin
March 24, 2021
in World
0


Crescent of the month

The National Institute for Astronomical Research in Egypt revealed the date of the first day of Ramadan and Eid al-Fitr this year, according to initial astronomical calculations.
Egyptian newspapers quoted the institute as saying that the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan for the year 1442 AH will be on Tuesday, April 13, 2021.
The institute revealed that the birth of the crescent of the month of Ramadan will occur after the conjunction at 4:31 a.m. local Cairo time on Monday 12/4/2021. The new crescent will not be born yet at sunset on Sunday 11/4/2021 in all Arab and Islamic capitals and cities.
Thus, Monday, April 12, 2021 will be the completion of the month of Sha`ban 1442 AH. The beginning of the holy month of Ramadan 1442 AH will be astronomical on Tuesday, April 13, 2021, and its period is 30 days.
The last day of Ramadan will be on Wednesday 12 May, corresponding to the 30th of Ramadan. Provided that May 13 be the first day of the blessed Eid Al-Fitr.

Source: Al Ittihad – Abu Dhabi

.
