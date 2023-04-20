25 specialists in astronomy from 13 Arab countries issued a joint statement about the inability to see the crescent in the month of Shawwal today, Thursday, with the naked eye in the Arab and Islamic world.

The statement indicated that the presence of the crescent in the sky for a short period after sunset is not sufficient to say that it can be seen.

He pointed out that one of the most important factors determining the possibility of seeing the crescent is the distance of the moon from the sun in degrees, and this issue has been researched by many scholars.

And he stressed that no one can be under the illusion that the issue of sighting the crescent was not discussed by our scholars, as our Muslim ancestors set many criteria for sighting the crescent as well.

The statement stated that all previous criteria, old and new, show that seeing the crescent on Thursday is not possible with the naked eye from the Arab world.