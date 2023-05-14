Madrid. A cosmic explosion more than 10 times brighter than any known supernova, the largest ever seen, has been captured by astronomers led by the University of Southampton.

The explosion, known as AT2021lwx, has now lasted for more than three years, compared to most supernovae, which only visibly shine for a few months. It took place almost 8 billion light-years away, when the universe was about 6 billion years old, and it is still being detected by a network of telescopes.

The researchers, who publish results in Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society, believe that the explosion is the result of an immense cloud of gas, possibly thousands of times larger than our Sun, which has been violently perturbed by a supermassive black hole. Fragments of the cloud would be engulfed, sending shock waves through its remnants, as well as into a large dusty “doughnut” surrounding the black hole. These types of events are very rare and nothing similar has been observed so far.

Last year, astronomers witnessed the brightest explosion on record: a gamma-ray burst known as GRB 221009A. Although this explosion was brighter than the one in AT2021lwxit only lasted a fraction of the time, which means that the total energy released by the explosion of AT2021lwx is much older.

AT2021lwx was first detected in 2020 by the Zwicky Transient Facility in California, and later by the Asteroid Terrestrial-impact Last Alert System (ATLAS) in Hawaii. These facilities monitor the night sky to find transient objects that change rapidly in brightness, indicating cosmic events such as supernovae, as well as to find asteroids and comets. Until now the magnitude of the explosion was unknown.

“We discovered it by chance, as our search algorithm pointed to it when we were looking for a type of supernova,” explains Philip Wiseman, a researcher at the University of Southampton, who led the research, in a statement. “Most supernovae and tidal disturbances only last a couple of months before fading away. For something to shine for more than two years was immediately very unusual.”

The team continued to investigate the object with several different telescopes: the Neil Gehrels Swift Telescope (a collaboration between NASA, the UK and Italy), the New Technologies Telescope (operated by the European Southern Observatory) in Chile, and the Large Telescope Canaries on La Palma.

By analyzing the spectrum of the light, splitting it into different wavelengths, and measuring the various absorption and emission characteristics of the spectrum, the team was able to measure the distance to the object.

“Once you know the distance to the object and how bright it appears to us, you can calculate the scintillation of the object at its source. Once those calculations were made, we realized that it is extremely bright, ”says Professor Sebastian Hönig, from the University of Southampton, co-author of the research.

The only objects in the universe as bright as AT2021lwx They are quasars, supermassive black holes with a constant flow of gas falling on them at high speed.

Professor Mark Sullivan, also from the University of Southampton and another of the paper’s co-authors, explains that “in a quasar, we see that the brightness increases and decreases over time. But if we look back a decade, it had not been detected. AT2021lwxand suddenly it appears with the brilliance of the most resplendent things in the universe, which is unprecedented.

There are different theories as to what could have caused such an explosion, but the Southampton-led team believes that the most likely explanation is an extremely large cloud of gas (mostly hydrogen) or dust that was deflected from its orbit around the black hole and he was thrown inside.

The team is now set to collect more data on the explosion, measuring different wavelengths, including X-rays, which could reveal the object’s surface and temperature, as well as underlying processes. They will also carry out enhanced computer simulations to see if they match their theory of the cause of the explosion.

Dr. Philip Wiseman predicts that “with new facilities such as the Vera Rubin Observatory’s Legacy Survey of Space and Time coming online in the coming years, we hope to discover more events like this and learn more about Earth’s evolution. ”.