Washington. Using the James Webb Space Telescope, European astronomers have detected a previously unknown asteroid the size of the Rome Coliseum in the main asteroid belt between the planets Mars and Jupiter.

The asteroid, which measures between 100 and 200 meters in length, is the smallest object observed to date with that telescope, the US space agency NASA said on Monday.

European astronomers “accidentally detected” the asteroid, NASA said in a statement, adding that more observations would be needed to better characterize its nature and properties.

“Completely unexpectedly, we detected a small asteroid,” said Thomas Muller, an astronomer at the Max Planck Institute for Extraterrestrial Physics in Germany.

The discovery occurred during the calibration of the telescope’s Mid-Infrared Instrument (MIRI), which operates at mid-infrared wavelengths.

“Webb’s incredible sensitivity made it possible to see this roughly 100-meter object at a distance of more than 100 million kilometers,” Muller said.

Webb, which has been in operation since July, is the most powerful space telescope ever built and has recorded an unprecedented wealth of data as well as impressive images.