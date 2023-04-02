There will be a meteor shower, eclipse and other astronomical events in April 2023

A group of astronomers has been dedicated to investigating the birth of a cluster of galaxies in the early universe which harbors a large reservoir of hot gas, this being the most distant detection of this type of gas.

According to the scientific statement of the European Southern Observatory (ESO)the group of astronomers used the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA) to carry out the investigation.

Clusters of galaxies are, as the name implies, a large number of galaxies, sometimes thousands that also have a vast “intercluster medium” (ICM for its acronym in English, Intracluster Medium) of gas that permeates space. existing between the cluster galaxies.

As the research mentions, this gas can be found even beyond the galaxies themselves and even its general characteristics are known. This type of formation is still scarce for observation, especially in its early phases of IMC formation.

ICMs have only been studied in fully formed nearby galaxy clusters, so this new array will allow the astronomical community to grasp these clusters in the very early stages of formation.

A team led by Luca Di Mascolo, first author of the study and a researcher at the University of Trieste (Italy) sought to detect the ICM in a protocluster from the early stages of the Universe.

Galaxy clusters are so massive that they can gather gas that heats up as it falls toward the cluster. However, as mentioned Elena Rasia, researcher of Italian National Institute of Astrophysics (INAF) in Trieste (Italy); “Cosmological simulations have predicted the presence of hot gas in protocumulus for more than a decade, but observational confirmations were lacking.”

It was because of this uncertainty that astronomers carefully chose one of the most promising candidate protoclusters which is identified as the web protocluster, located in a time when the Universe was only 3 billion years old.

Di Mascolo’s team detected the ICM of the Cobweb protocluster through what is known as the Sunyaev-Zeldovich (SZ) thermal effect. This effect occurs when light from the cosmic microwave background (the radiation left over from the Big Bang) passes through the ICM. When this light interacts with fast-moving electrons in the hot gas, it gains a bit of energy and its color, or wavelength, changes slightly, according to the publication.