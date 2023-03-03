Madrid. Astronomers demonstrated that instability is a general property of matter disks in X-ray binary star systems and is not caused by the presence of a black hole.

X-ray binary systems, in which two stars orbit each other and one of them is a black hole or a neutron star, have long intrigued scientists.

Both black holes and neutron stars are created in supernova explosions and are very dense, giving them enormous gravitational pull. Thus, they are able to capture the outer layers of the normal star orbiting around them in the binary system, which is seen as a rotating disk of matter (mimicking a whirlpool).

According to theoretical calculations, these spinning disks should show dynamic instability: about once an hour, the inner parts of the disk rapidly fall onto the black hole/neutron star, after which these inner regions refill and the process resumes. repeat. Until now, this violent and extreme process has only been directly observed once, in a binary black hole system. It has now been observed for the first time in a binary neutron star system, named Swift J1858.6-0814. The finding is published in Nature.

The phenomenon was captured by combining data from five ground-based and space-based telescopes, which together span multiple wavelengths.

The scientific team, an international collaboration of astronomers led by the Instituto de Astrofísica de Canarias, was formed ad hoc when the neutron star system was discovered in 2018. These devices include the Karl G. Jansky Very Large Array, one of the most sensitive radio telescopes in the world, located in New Mexico, consisting of 27 huge (25 meter diameter) telescope dishes.

Analysis of data

Jakob van den Eijnden, from the Department of Physics at the University of Oxford, led the analysis of the data from the Karl G. Jansky Very Large Array. “Our observations of the radio wavelength data highlighted an important property of these instabilities. We found that when the eddy empties, some of the gas shoots out into space in so-called ‘radio jets’ – narrow bundles of gas that shoot out at speeds close to the speed of light,” he explained in a statement.

The brightness of these jets has been observed to be variable, which is now explained by the blobs of material being ejected at these extreme velocities each time the disk begins or ends to empty (causing brightness spikes).

When the disk stabilizes, the jets cease and the brightness decreases. This conclusion has only been possible by comparing the variability observed with telescopes across the entire electromagnetic spectrum –from radio wavelengths to X-rays–, which simultaneously probe the behavior of the disk and the jet.

Van den Eijnden added: “This discovery, only the second example of such instabilities, also highlights the rarity of this behavior. Therefore, it is a priority to find more examples in different types of binary systems. Due to the transitory nature of this process, it is unpredictable when we will have another opportunity. By then, we will have to be ready to repeat our international monitoring efforts.”