Farout, the most distant object in the Solar System, has lost its crown after just two years. And it is that as they have just reported from Inverse, a group of astronomers has just confirmed the existence of a new planetoid, amusingly named “Farfarout”, is now the farthest known object in the Solar System.

Specifically, it is a celestial body that it is located 132 AU from the Sun, the equivalent of more than 19.7 billion kilometers, with an elongated orbit that moves it up to a maximum distance of 175 AU. For context, Pluto is 34 AU from our host star: Farfarout reaches more than five times that distance, taking a total of 1,000 years to complete its orbit around the star.

First detected by researchers at the Subaru Telescope on Mauna Kea in Hawaii In 2018, it was not until today, with the help of the Gemini and Magellan telescopes, that it has finally been possible to verify its orbit and title of the most distant object in the Solar System. However, we do not yet know too many details of this body, although it seems that some clues have already been detected.

Scientists believe that is at the ‘lower end’ of the scale of a dwarf planet with a diameter of just under 400 kilometers, and that interacts with Neptune. The object may have been thrown into the outer Solar System after floating too close to Neptune at some point in the past, and is expected to react to Neptune again due to an intersecting orbit.

Thus, the team itself has already advanced its doubts about how long Farfarout will keep its title. And it is that Scott Sheppard, one of the members of the investigation team, assured that this planetoid is «just the tip of the iceberg« of a series of new distant objects, which he predicts will soon begin to be detected along with the new wave of large telescopes and higher resolution cameras.