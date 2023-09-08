admin3i admin3 – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/admin3/ 09/08/2023 – 9:25 am

A group of astronomers has discovered the first “bubble of galaxies”, a colossal structure whose origins date back to the beginning of the Universe, nearly 140,000 years ago, according to a study published in the Astrophysical Journal this week.

It must be imagined as a structure 1 billion light-years across, that is, 10,000 times larger than our galaxy.

Located in what astronomers call the “near universe”, about 820 million light-years from the Milky Way, it is like a “spherical shell with a heart”, explains to AFP French researcher Daniel Pomarède, astrophysicist and co-author of the study .

The heart of this shell is the Bouvier supercluster of galaxies, surrounded by a great void and surrounded by other superclusters and galactic filaments, such as the Great Wall of Sloan.

The discovery is part of “a very long scientific process”, according to Pomarède, since it validates a phenomenon described in 1970 by the American cosmologist and future Nobel Prize in Physics, Jim Peebles.

The scientist explains that in the primordial universe, then constituted by a plasma of particles and light, the processes involved produced acoustic waves. These vibrations created, inside the plasma, a kind of bubbles with matter in the center.

The process was interrupted 380,000 years after the Big Bang, “freezing” the shape of these bubbles. They later grew, as the Universe expanded, like the “fossils” of those times.

The phenomenon, whose name was Baryonic Acoustic Oscillations (BAO), had an indirect proof of its existence in 2005, from statistical analyzes of galaxy catalogs.

– “Unexpected” –

Until the discovery of Ho’oleilana – a word from a Hawaiian creation song that means “murmurs of awakening”. This term is related to the first author of the study, Richard Brent Tully, an American scientist at the Institute of Astronomy in Honolulu.

Tully already discovered, together with Pomarède, in 2014, the galactic supercluster Laniakea, Hawaiian word for “immense sky”, which contains about 100,000 galaxies, including our Milky Way.

Ho’oleilana’s discovery came about by chance, with Tully’s studies of new galaxy catalogs. “It was something unexpected”, says Pomarède, who was studying a cartography of this region of the sky “which was a kind of ‘terra incognita’ for us”.

The two researchers contacted the young Australian cosmologist Cullan Howlett, from the University of Brisbane. This third author of the study, a specialist in BAO and in the analysis of large catalogs of galaxies, “mathematically determined the spherical structure that best corresponded to the given data”.

This made it possible to visualize in three dimensions the shape of Ho’oleilana and the position of the galaxy archipelagos that compose it.

This work, Pomarède points out, contributes to a key topic in cosmology: the value of the Hubble constant. This constant makes it possible to calculate the expansion levels of the Universe, which sees how galaxies continue to move away from each other, and a bubble like Ho’oleilana continues to grow.

Discoveries of other bubbles have only just begun, thanks to instruments such as the European Euclid space telescope, launched in July, which will help to understand the expansion of the Universe. Or also the next large South African radio telescope SKA, “to observe the Universe on the southern side of our galaxy”, says Pomarède.