Astronomers say they have identified what are the most distant stars yet discovered in the Milky Way. The announcement includes the most distant star from Earth ever discovered, at more than a million light years, according to information from the University of California Santa Cruz, in the United States.

The discovery involves 208 stars, called RR Lyrae and which stand out for their luminosity, according to the institution.

As they are at the limits of the galaxy, in the so-called “halo” (almost halfway to neighboring Andromeda, 2.5 million light-years away), they allow measurements of the Milky Way to be more easily measured.

In the statement issued by the university, the professor and director of Astronomy and Astrophysics at the institution, Raja GuhaThakurta, points out that the study is “redefining what constitutes the outer limits of our galaxy” and that the Milky Way and Andromeda “are so large that they almost there is no space between the two”.

The scientist also pointed out that the halo is where the oldest stars in the galaxy are and extends for hundreds of thousands of light years in all directions.

“The way the brightness varies looks like an electrocardiogram. They are like the heartbeat of the galaxy. The brightness rises quickly and fades slowly, and the cycle repeats seamlessly with this very characteristic shape,” she said, according to the statement.

The discoveries came from data collected by the Canada-France-Hawaii Telescope (CFHT), located on a Hawaiian island.