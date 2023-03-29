Astronomers in Britain have discovered a very large black hole, with a mass of about 33 billion times the mass of the sun, according to what was reported by the British “BA Media” news agency, today, Wednesday.
Scientists from Durham University said the supermassive black hole is one of the largest black holes ever discovered. The team of scientists described the findings they reached during the research, which was published in the “Monthly Notices” of the “Royal Astronomical Society”, as “extremely exciting”.
“This particular black hole, which has a mass of about 30 billion times the mass of our sun, is one of the largest ever discovered… It is a very exciting discovery,” said lead author James Nightingale, from Durham University’s Department of Physics.
It is worth noting that supermassive black holes are the largest objects in the universe, with masses ranging between 10 billion and 40 billion times the mass of the sun.
