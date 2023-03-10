A group of astronomers and astronomers managed to detect water in the form of gas in the disk of planetary formation that surrounds the star V883 Orionis. Discovery with which we can now trace the origins of water in our Solar System until before the formation of the Sun.

This discovery occurred while studying the composition of the water present in the star V883 Onioris, in a planetary formation disk. located about 1,300 light years away from Earth.

The report notes that when a cloud of gas and dust collapses, it forms a star at its center. Around this cloud material also forms a disk, which over the course of a few million years clumps together to form comets, asteroids, and eventually planets.

The researchers note that while water consists of one oxygen and two hydrogen atoms, the team of astronomers set about looking for a slightly heavier version of water, where one of the hydrogen atoms is replaced with deuterium, a heavy isotope. of hydrogen, because simple water and water form under different conditions.

This identified ratio can be used to track when and where water forms, as it is known to be similar to that of water on Earth in some comets in the Solar System, which could indicate that comets could have provided water to Earth.

Observing water turned out to be tricky, because most of the water in planet-forming disks is frozen as ice and hidden from view.

However, water in the form of a gas can be detected thanks to the radiation emitted by the molecules as they rotate and vibrate, but when the water is frozen it is more difficult, since the movement of the molecules is more restricted.

Fortunately, a recent study found that the V883 Orionis drive is at an unusually high temperature. An impressive burst of energy from the star heats the disk “to a temperature where the water is no longer in the form of ice, but gas, which allows us to detect it,” John J. Tobin, astronomer at the National Observatory for Radio astronomy.

It may interest you:

To observe the gas-like water of V883 Orionis, the team used ALMA, a radio telescope array located in northern Chile.