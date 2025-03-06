He Max Planck Institute of Astronomy (MPPO) It is dedicated to revealing the nature of the universe, investigating from planets and stars to galaxies and black holes. For this they carry out observational and theoretical researchdesigning and manufacturing instrumentation for telescopes and much more. Recently, he has revealed a study that is a fundamental piece in the understanding of black holes.

Eduardo Bañados, group leader at the Max Planck Institute of Astronomy, specializes in the first one billion years of cosmic history, and together with an international astronomer team He has studied the active galactic nuclei in the early universe. These active galactic nuclei (AGN) are extremely bright galaxies centers.

This group of experts has discovered a fact that could explain how supermassive black holes were able to increase their size quickly in the primitive universe. The explanation is found in an element known as Blazar, which serves as a statistical marker and whose existence means the presence of a large but hidden population of objects capable of emitting powerful particle jets.

Black holes of the circinus galaxy | NASA/JPL-CALTECH

This finding suggests that black holes with these water jets are capable of increasing their size higher than those who do not have them. That is, these active galactic nuclei are considered engines that drive the production of energy from black holes. This investigation carried out by bathes was based on cosmological red displacement.

This term refers to those elements that, due to the cosmic expansion, has moved its light to wavelengths much longer than in which the light was emitted. Therefore, the team made systematic searches of objects so displaced to red that did not appear in the usual visible light But if they did it in a radio poll.

Making use of their advanced technology, they found an AGN considered a blazar, of which they could determine their distance and that allowed them to know new information about How was the universe 12.9 billion years ago. He was appointed ‘J0410–0139’ and is a very unusual fact and that demonstrates the possible existence of other unknown active galactic nuclei.