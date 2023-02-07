Cape Canaveral and Madrid., Jupiter ousted Saturn as the planet in the solar system with the most known moons, by adding 12 new ones, which brings the list to 92, compared to the 83 confirmed in the planet of the rings.

Jupiter’s new moons were recently added to a list from the International Astronomical Union’s Minor Planet Center (MPC), according to Scott Sheppard of the Carnegie Institution for Science, who participated in the research.

They were discovered using telescopes in Hawaii and Chile in 2021 and 2022, and their orbits confirmed with follow-up observations.

Since December 20, the MPC has published the orbits of those moons, which had not been previously reported. More are expected, Sheppard said. The dimensions of these new moons range from one to 3 kilometers, according to the astronomer.

“I hope we can get close-up images of one of these outer moons very soon to better determine its origins,” he wrote in an email.

In April, the European Space Agency will send a probe to Jupiter to study the planet and some of its largest moons, and next year, NASA will launch its mission. europe clipper to study Jupiter’s moon Europa, which could hide an ocean under its icy crust.

Sheppard explained that Jupiter and Saturn are full of small moons, which are believed to be fragments of larger ones that collided with each other or with comets or asteroids. The same is true of Uranus and Neptune, but they are so far apart that the search is even more difficult.

Uranus has 27 confirmed moons; Neptune, 14; Mars, two, and Earth, one. Venus and Mercury do not have. According to the astronomer, only half of them are big enough – at least 1.5 kilometers – to merit a name.

The MPC’s orbital calculations confirm that the new objects orbit Jupiter. Other data from Sheppard’s observations, cited by skyandtelescope.org, even made it possible to recover the last “disappeared” Jovian moon, S/2003 J 10; the most recent observations extended the tracking of its orbit to 18 years.

All of the newly discovered moons are small and far away, taking more than 340 days to orbit Jupiter. Nine are among the 71 outermost Jovian moons, whose orbits last more than 550 days. This gas giant probably captured them, as shown by their retrograde orbits, in the opposite direction to the interior ones. Of all the retrograde moons, only five measure more than 8 kilometers. For Sheppard, the smaller ones likely formed when collisions fragmented larger objects.

Three of the newly discovered natural satellites are among 13 others that orbit in a retrograde direction and lie between the large near Galilean and the far retrogrades. These retrograde moons are thought to have formed where they are.

However, they are harder to find than the more distant retrograde moons, Sheppard said. “The reason is that they are closer to Jupiter and the scattered light from the planet is tremendous,” since it hides them in the sky. Before the year 2000, five were found, and since then only eight more have been discovered.

Astronomer Sheppard, who discovered several moons around Saturn a few years ago and has been involved in 70 finds of natural satellites around Jupiter, hopes to expand the list of both gas giants.